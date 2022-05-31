May 31, 2022

Brisnet Delaware Speed by Circuit May 23-29

May 31, 2022 Brisnet Staff Speed by Circuit Reports 0

Top Winning Speed Ratings (5/23-5/29) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
American Patrol 4C 1m (ft) DEL 5/25 96
Titan’s Will 5G 1m 70y (wf) DEL 5/28 90
Pettigo Girl 4F 1 1/16m (wf) DEL 5/28 81
Even Thunder 8G 1m 70y (ft) DEL 5/25 78
Lifespan 5G 1m (ft) DEL 5/26 72
Violet Jessop 3F 1 1/16m (wf) DEL 5/28 69
Our Sweet Pea 4F 1m (ft) DEL 5/25 68
Top Winning Speed Ratings (5/23-5/29) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Gina 3F 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 5/25 85
Raise a Speights 3G 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 5/26 85
Lassman 4G 6f (ft) DEL 5/28 77
Tappin for Glory 4G 6f (ft) DEL 5/28 74
Indefatigable 4G 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 5/28 72
Luckbealadytonight 3F 5 1/2f (wf) DEL 5/28 69
Stormbeam 8M 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 5/26 69
Suzy Q the Queen 4F 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 5/26 69
Top Winning Speed Ratings (5/23-5/29) – 3&up Turf
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Diva Ready 3F 1m 70y (fm) DEL 5/25 88
Outrageous Bet 8G 1 1/16m (fm) DEL 5/25 82
Irish Riviera 5G 1 1/16m (fm) DEL 5/25 80
Afandi 5M 5f (fm) DEL 5/26 79
Regal Realm 3F 1m 70y (fm) DEL 5/26 77
Simms 3G 1m 70y (fm) DEL 5/26 72
Top Winning Speed Ratings (5/23-5/29) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf))
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Zen Master 3C 6f (ft) DEL 5/26 89
My Man Vito 3G 1m (wf) DEL 5/28 86
Mama G’s Wish 3F 6f (ft) DEL 5/25 83

