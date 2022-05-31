Brisnet Delaware Speed by Circuit May 23-29

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|American Patrol
|4C
|1m (ft)
|DEL 5/25
|96
|Titan’s Will
|5G
|1m 70y (wf)
|DEL 5/28
|90
|Pettigo Girl
|4F
|1 1/16m (wf)
|DEL 5/28
|81
|Even Thunder
|8G
|1m 70y (ft)
|DEL 5/25
|78
|Lifespan
|5G
|1m (ft)
|DEL 5/26
|72
|Violet Jessop
|3F
|1 1/16m (wf)
|DEL 5/28
|69
|Our Sweet Pea
|4F
|1m (ft)
|DEL 5/25
|68
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Gina
|3F
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 5/25
|85
|Raise a Speights
|3G
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 5/26
|85
|Lassman
|4G
|6f (ft)
|DEL 5/28
|77
|Tappin for Glory
|4G
|6f (ft)
|DEL 5/28
|74
|Indefatigable
|4G
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 5/28
|72
|Luckbealadytonight
|3F
|5 1/2f (wf)
|DEL 5/28
|69
|Stormbeam
|8M
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 5/26
|69
|Suzy Q the Queen
|4F
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 5/26
|69
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Diva Ready
|3F
|1m 70y (fm)
|DEL 5/25
|88
|Outrageous Bet
|8G
|1 1/16m (fm)
|DEL 5/25
|82
|Irish Riviera
|5G
|1 1/16m (fm)
|DEL 5/25
|80
|Afandi
|5M
|5f (fm)
|DEL 5/26
|79
|Regal Realm
|3F
|1m 70y (fm)
|DEL 5/26
|77
|Simms
|3G
|1m 70y (fm)
|DEL 5/26
|72
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Zen Master
|3C
|6f (ft)
|DEL 5/26
|89
|My Man Vito
|3G
|1m (wf)
|DEL 5/28
|86
|Mama G’s Wish
|3F
|6f (ft)
|DEL 5/25
|83
