Brisnet Northern California Speed by Circuit May 2-8

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Bold Article
|4F
|1m (ft)
|GG 5/6
|83
|Union Wave
|4G
|1m (ft)
|GG 5/8
|81
|Mangotango
|5M
|1m (ft)
|GG 5/6
|79
|Earnest
|6G
|1m (ft)
|GG 5/8
|78
|Sierra Melody
|5G
|1m (ft)
|GG 5/6
|78
|Rich Warrior
|4G
|1m (ft)
|GG 5/8
|74
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Becca Taylor
|4F
|6f (ft)
|GG 5/7
|85
|Excessive Cat
|4G
|5 1/2f (ft)
|GG 5/6
|82
|Exceed Speed Limit
|4G
|6f (ft)
|GG 5/8
|81
|Bourbonwithatwist
|4G
|5 1/2f (ft)
|GG 5/8
|77
|Half Hoping
|4F
|6f (ft)
|GG 5/6
|74
|Traffic Stopper
|5M
|5 1/2f (ft)
|GG 5/6
|74
|Simply Perfect
|6M
|5 1/2f (ft)
|GG 5/8
|71
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Kodiaction
|4G
|1m (fm)
|GG 5/7
|83
|Meet the Sheriff
|5G
|5f (fm)
|GG 5/7
|79
|Whistler’s Style
|4F
|1m (fm)
|GG 5/8
|77
|Blushing Bay
|6M
|1m (fm)
|GG 5/6
|75
|Robie
|4G
|1m (fm)
|GG 5/7
|74
|City Glitter
|4F
|5f (fm)
|GG 5/8
|73
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Rousing Jewel
|2F
|4 1/2f (ft)
|GG 5/7
|93
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Unto Thee
|3G
|6f (ft)
|GG 5/7
|84
|Sync
|3G
|1m (ft)
|GG 5/7
|74
|Moonshine Cat
|3F
|1m (ft)
|GG 5/7
|73
|Stay Lit
|3C
|1m (ft)
|GG 5/7
|71
|Tom’s Moon
|3G
|5 1/2f (ft)
|GG 5/6
|71
|Miracle in Motion
|3F
|6f (ft)
|GG 5/7
|68
|Carolyn’s Way
|3F
|5 1/2f (ft)
|GG 5/8
|65
