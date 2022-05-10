May 10, 2022

Brisnet Northern California Speed by Circuit May 2-8

May 10, 2022

Top Winning Speed Ratings (5/2-5/8) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Bold Article 4F 1m (ft) GG 5/6 83
Union Wave 4G 1m (ft) GG 5/8 81
Mangotango 5M 1m (ft) GG 5/6 79
Earnest 6G 1m (ft) GG 5/8 78
Sierra Melody 5G 1m (ft) GG 5/6 78
Rich Warrior 4G 1m (ft) GG 5/8 74
Top Winning Speed Ratings (5/2-5/8) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Becca Taylor 4F 6f (ft) GG 5/7 85
Excessive Cat 4G 5 1/2f (ft) GG 5/6 82
Exceed Speed Limit 4G 6f (ft) GG 5/8 81
Bourbonwithatwist 4G 5 1/2f (ft) GG 5/8 77
Half Hoping 4F 6f (ft) GG 5/6 74
Traffic Stopper 5M 5 1/2f (ft) GG 5/6 74
Simply Perfect 6M 5 1/2f (ft) GG 5/8 71
Top Winning Speed Ratings (5/2-5/8) – 3&up Turf
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Kodiaction 4G 1m (fm) GG 5/7 83
Meet the Sheriff 5G 5f (fm) GG 5/7 79
Whistler’s Style 4F 1m (fm) GG 5/8 77
Blushing Bay 6M 1m (fm) GG 5/6 75
Robie 4G 1m (fm) GG 5/7 74
City Glitter 4F 5f (fm) GG 5/8 73
Top Winning Speed Ratings (5/2-5/8) – 2 year olds (Dirt)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Rousing Jewel 2F 4 1/2f (ft) GG 5/7 93
Top Winning Speed Ratings (5/2-5/8) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf))
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Unto Thee 3G 6f (ft) GG 5/7 84
Sync 3G 1m (ft) GG 5/7 74
Moonshine Cat 3F 1m (ft) GG 5/7 73
Stay Lit 3C 1m (ft) GG 5/7 71
Tom’s Moon 3G 5 1/2f (ft) GG 5/6 71
Miracle in Motion 3F 6f (ft) GG 5/7 68
Carolyn’s Way 3F 5 1/2f (ft) GG 5/8 65

