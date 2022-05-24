May 25, 2022

Brisnet Speed Stakes Ratings May 16-22

May 24, 2022 Brisnet Staff Data Reports 0

Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (5/16-5/22) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Super Quick 4F 1 1/8m (ft) PIM 5/20 Allaire DuPont Distaff S. 106
First Captain 4C 1 3/16m (ft) PIM 5/20 Pimlico Special S. 92
Zibby Too 5M 1m (ft) FON 5/21 Spice Swirl S. 82
Phlash Drive 6G 1m (ft) FON 5/20 Diamond Joe S. 75
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (5/16-5/22) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Clickbait 6M 6f (ft) CBY 5/18 Lady Slipper S. 96
Jaxon Traveler 4C 6f (ft) PIM 5/21 Maryland Sprint S. 96
Joy’s Rocket 4F 6f (ft) PIM 5/21 Skipat S. 96
Spirit Wind 3F 6 1/2f (ft) GP 5/21 Musical Romance S. 94
Dame Plata 6G 6f (ft) CBY 5/18 10,000 Lakes S. 89
Thealligatorhunter 4G 6f (ft) CBY 5/18 10,000 Lakes S. 89
Getaloadofthis 7G 5f (ft) EDR 5/21 PS Services Sprint S. 87
Robin Sparkles 5M 5f (ft) MTH 5/21 Politely S. 84
Mountain View 5H 5f (ft) POD 5/22 Snapp Memorial S. 68
Shugs Charlie 5M 6 1/2f (ft) SRP 5/21 Toni Samora Memorial S. 68
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (5/16-5/22) – 3&up Turf
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Masen (GB) 4G 1m (gd) BEL 5/22 Seek Again S. 99
Set Piece (GB) 6G 1 1/16m (fm) PIM 5/21 Dinner Party S. 96
The Critical Way 8G 5f (gd) MTH 5/22 Get Serious S. 96
Technical Analysis (IRE) 4F 1 1/16m (fm) PIM 5/21 Gallorette S. 94
Leggs Galore 5M a6 1/2f (fm) SA 5/21 Mizdirection S. 92
Carotari 6G 5f (fm) PIM 5/21 Jim McKay Turf Sprint S. 90
Me and Mr. C 5G a1 1/16m (gd) GP 5/21 Mr. Steele S. 88
Can the Queen 6M 5f (fm) PIM 5/20 The Very One S. 87
Cellist 4G 1 1/2m (gd) CD 5/21 Louisville S. 78
Top Winning Stakes Speed Ratings (5/16-5/22) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date Race Bris Speed
Early Voting 3C 1 3/16m (ft) PIM 5/21 Preakness S. 104
Interstatedaydream 3F 1 1/8m (ft) PIM 5/20 Black-Eyed Susan S. 102
Lightening Larry 3C 6f (ft) PIM 5/21 Chick Lang S. 95
Lady Scarlet 3F 6f (ft) PIM 5/20 Miss Preakness S. 94
Ethereal Road 3C 1 1/16m (ft) PIM 5/21 Sir Barton S. 93
Jerry’s Eighty 3G 6f (ft) PRM 5/21 Golden Circle S. 92
Joe 3C 1m (fm) PIM 5/21 James W. Murphy S. 90
Pizza Bianca 3F 1m (fm) PIM 5/20 Hilltop S. 87
Summertime Magic 3F 7f (ft) WO 5/21 Ruling Angel S. 87
Stitched 3C 1m (gd) IND 5/18 Caesars S. 82
Soaringforthesun 3G 6 1/2f (ft) HST 5/22 Jack Diamond Maturity S. 81
Too Bad Justice 3G 5 1/2f (my) IND 5/18 Sagamore Sired S. 81
U Did It 3F 6 1/2f (ft) HST 5/22 Sadie Diamond Maturity S. 81
Silky Serena 3F 4 1/2f (ft) CT 5/21 Its Binn Too Long S. 80
Acutely 3F 5 1/2f (sy) IND 5/18 Swifty Sired Fillies S. 76

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2022 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs