Brisnet Speed Stakes Ratings May 16-22

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|Super Quick
|4F
|1 1/8m (ft)
|PIM 5/20
|Allaire DuPont Distaff S.
|106
|First Captain
|4C
|1 3/16m (ft)
|PIM 5/20
|Pimlico Special S.
|92
|Zibby Too
|5M
|1m (ft)
|FON 5/21
|Spice Swirl S.
|82
|Phlash Drive
|6G
|1m (ft)
|FON 5/20
|Diamond Joe S.
|75
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|Clickbait
|6M
|6f (ft)
|CBY 5/18
|Lady Slipper S.
|96
|Jaxon Traveler
|4C
|6f (ft)
|PIM 5/21
|Maryland Sprint S.
|96
|Joy’s Rocket
|4F
|6f (ft)
|PIM 5/21
|Skipat S.
|96
|Spirit Wind
|3F
|6 1/2f (ft)
|GP 5/21
|Musical Romance S.
|94
|Dame Plata
|6G
|6f (ft)
|CBY 5/18
|10,000 Lakes S.
|89
|Thealligatorhunter
|4G
|6f (ft)
|CBY 5/18
|10,000 Lakes S.
|89
|Getaloadofthis
|7G
|5f (ft)
|EDR 5/21
|PS Services Sprint S.
|87
|Robin Sparkles
|5M
|5f (ft)
|MTH 5/21
|Politely S.
|84
|Mountain View
|5H
|5f (ft)
|POD 5/22
|Snapp Memorial S.
|68
|Shugs Charlie
|5M
|6 1/2f (ft)
|SRP 5/21
|Toni Samora Memorial S.
|68
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|Masen (GB)
|4G
|1m (gd)
|BEL 5/22
|Seek Again S.
|99
|Set Piece (GB)
|6G
|1 1/16m (fm)
|PIM 5/21
|Dinner Party S.
|96
|The Critical Way
|8G
|5f (gd)
|MTH 5/22
|Get Serious S.
|96
|Technical Analysis (IRE)
|4F
|1 1/16m (fm)
|PIM 5/21
|Gallorette S.
|94
|Leggs Galore
|5M
|a6 1/2f (fm)
|SA 5/21
|Mizdirection S.
|92
|Carotari
|6G
|5f (fm)
|PIM 5/21
|Jim McKay Turf Sprint S.
|90
|Me and Mr. C
|5G
|a1 1/16m (gd)
|GP 5/21
|Mr. Steele S.
|88
|Can the Queen
|6M
|5f (fm)
|PIM 5/20
|The Very One S.
|87
|Cellist
|4G
|1 1/2m (gd)
|CD 5/21
|Louisville S.
|78
|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|Race
|Bris Speed
|Early Voting
|3C
|1 3/16m (ft)
|PIM 5/21
|Preakness S.
|104
|Interstatedaydream
|3F
|1 1/8m (ft)
|PIM 5/20
|Black-Eyed Susan S.
|102
|Lightening Larry
|3C
|6f (ft)
|PIM 5/21
|Chick Lang S.
|95
|Lady Scarlet
|3F
|6f (ft)
|PIM 5/20
|Miss Preakness S.
|94
|Ethereal Road
|3C
|1 1/16m (ft)
|PIM 5/21
|Sir Barton S.
|93
|Jerry’s Eighty
|3G
|6f (ft)
|PRM 5/21
|Golden Circle S.
|92
|Joe
|3C
|1m (fm)
|PIM 5/21
|James W. Murphy S.
|90
|Pizza Bianca
|3F
|1m (fm)
|PIM 5/20
|Hilltop S.
|87
|Summertime Magic
|3F
|7f (ft)
|WO 5/21
|Ruling Angel S.
|87
|Stitched
|3C
|1m (gd)
|IND 5/18
|Caesars S.
|82
|Soaringforthesun
|3G
|6 1/2f (ft)
|HST 5/22
|Jack Diamond Maturity S.
|81
|Too Bad Justice
|3G
|5 1/2f (my)
|IND 5/18
|Sagamore Sired S.
|81
|U Did It
|3F
|6 1/2f (ft)
|HST 5/22
|Sadie Diamond Maturity S.
|81
|Silky Serena
|3F
|4 1/2f (ft)
|CT 5/21
|Its Binn Too Long S.
|80
|Acutely
|3F
|5 1/2f (sy)
|IND 5/18
|Swifty Sired Fillies S.
|76
Leave a Reply