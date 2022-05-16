May 16, 2022

Epicenter installed as 6-5 favorite in Preakness

May 16, 2022 Brisnet Staff Preakness, Racing News 0

Epicenter convincingly wins the Louisiana Derby at Fair Grounds (Photo by Amanda Hodges Weir/Hodges Photography)

147th Preakness

Post PositionHorseJockeyML Odds
1SimplificationJohn Velazquez6-1
2Creative MinisterBrian Hernandez Jr.10-1
3FenwickFlorent Geroux50-1
4Secret OathLuis Saez9-2
5Early VotingJose Ortiz7-2
6Happy JackTyler Gaffalione30-1
7ArmagnacIrad Ortiz Jr.12-1
8EpicenterJoel Rosario6-5
9SkippylongstockingJunior Alvarado20-1

The runner-up as the 4.10-1 favorite in the Kentucky Derby (G1), Epicenter will be an even shorter price in Saturday’s Preakness S. (G1) at Pimlico. The Steve Asmussen trainee has been installed as the 6-5 choice on the morning line for the middle jewel of the Triple Crown, where he is well drawn in post 8 in a nine-horse field.

Early Voting, the 7-2 second choice, will break from post 5. The Withers (G3) winner and Wood Memorial (G2) runner-up figures to go forward, but fellow new shooter Armagnac could also show speed.

Kentucky Oaks (G1) heroine Secret Oath is listed as a 9-2 chance, followed by Kentucky Derby fourth Simplification who has landed on the rail at 6-1.

More can be found on the contenders here as well as on the Preakness page on the TwinSpires.com Edge.

