Epicenter installed as 6-5 favorite in Preakness

147th Preakness

Post Position Horse Jockey ML Odds 1 Simplification John Velazquez 6-1 2 Creative Minister Brian Hernandez Jr. 10-1 3 Fenwick Florent Geroux 50-1 4 Secret Oath Luis Saez 9-2 5 Early Voting Jose Ortiz 7-2 6 Happy Jack Tyler Gaffalione 30-1 7 Armagnac Irad Ortiz Jr. 12-1 8 Epicenter Joel Rosario 6-5 9 Skippylongstocking Junior Alvarado 20-1

The runner-up as the 4.10-1 favorite in the Kentucky Derby (G1), Epicenter will be an even shorter price in Saturday’s Preakness S. (G1) at Pimlico. The Steve Asmussen trainee has been installed as the 6-5 choice on the morning line for the middle jewel of the Triple Crown, where he is well drawn in post 8 in a nine-horse field.

Early Voting, the 7-2 second choice, will break from post 5. The Withers (G3) winner and Wood Memorial (G2) runner-up figures to go forward, but fellow new shooter Armagnac could also show speed.

Kentucky Oaks (G1) heroine Secret Oath is listed as a 9-2 chance, followed by Kentucky Derby fourth Simplification who has landed on the rail at 6-1.

