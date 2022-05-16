Epicenter installed as 6-5 favorite in Preakness

147th Preakness
|Post Position
|Horse
|Jockey
|ML Odds
|1
|Simplification
|John Velazquez
|6-1
|2
|Creative Minister
|Brian Hernandez Jr.
|10-1
|3
|Fenwick
|Florent Geroux
|50-1
|4
|Secret Oath
|Luis Saez
|9-2
|5
|Early Voting
|Jose Ortiz
|7-2
|6
|Happy Jack
|Tyler Gaffalione
|30-1
|7
|Armagnac
|Irad Ortiz Jr.
|12-1
|8
|Epicenter
|Joel Rosario
|6-5
|9
|Skippylongstocking
|Junior Alvarado
|20-1
The runner-up as the 4.10-1 favorite in the Kentucky Derby (G1), Epicenter will be an even shorter price in Saturday’s Preakness S. (G1) at Pimlico. The Steve Asmussen trainee has been installed as the 6-5 choice on the morning line for the middle jewel of the Triple Crown, where he is well drawn in post 8 in a nine-horse field.
Early Voting, the 7-2 second choice, will break from post 5. The Withers (G3) winner and Wood Memorial (G2) runner-up figures to go forward, but fellow new shooter Armagnac could also show speed.
Kentucky Oaks (G1) heroine Secret Oath is listed as a 9-2 chance, followed by Kentucky Derby fourth Simplification who has landed on the rail at 6-1.
