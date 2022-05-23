Get to know the 2022 Belmont Stakes contenders

Freshened since his 80-1 Kentucky Derby (G1) upset, Rich Strike will try to make it a classic double in the June 11 Belmont S. (G1).

While Preakness (G1) winner Early Voting is passing on the third jewel of the Triple Crown, along with Epicenter who was second in both the Derby and Preakness, a few other classic veterans will advance to Belmont Park.

Several newcomers are under consideration for the 1 1/2-mile “Test of the Champion,” including Peter Pan (G3) romper We the People and the filly Nest.

Here’s a look at the possible field for the Belmont, to be updated through the post position draw:

Kentucky Derby alumni

Rich Strike

Deep closer, who had been collecting minor awards in the Turfway Park preps, relished the pace meltdown to get up in the Derby.

Owner: RED TR-Racing; Trainer: Eric Reed; Jockey: Sonny Leon

Pedigree: Keen Ice-Gold Strike, by Smart Strike

Mo Donegal

Derby fifth earlier handed Early Voting his only loss in the Wood Memorial (G2).

Owner: Donegal Racing and Repole Stable; Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Pedigree: Uncle Mo-Callingmissbrown, by Pulpit

Barber Road

Consistent placegetter through the Oaklawn Park preps was a wide-trip sixth in the Derby.

Owner: WSS Racing; Trainer: John Ortiz

Pedigree: Race Day-Encounter, by Southern Image

Preakness graduates

Creative Minister

Lightly-raced colt more than reimbursed his $150,000 supplemental fee with a staying-on third.

Owner: Fern Circle Stables & Back Racing; Trainer: Kenny McPeek

Pedigree: Creative Cause-Tamboz, by Tapit

Skippylongstocking

Preakness fifth was previously third in the Wood Memorial.

Owner: Daniel Alonso; Trainer: Saffie Joseph

Pedigree: Exaggerator-Twinkling, by War Chant

Newcomers

Nest

Ashland (G1) romper comes off a runner-up effort as the favorite in the Kentucky Oaks (G1).

Owners: Repole Stable, Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners & Michael House; Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Pedigree: Curlin-Marion Ravenwood, by A.P. Indy

Ethereal Road

The Kentucky Derby scratch, who opened the door to Rich Strike’s getting in, dominated the Sir Barton S. on Preakness Day.

Owner: Aaron Sones; Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas

Pedigree: Quality Road-Sustained, by War Front

We the People

Peter Pan conqueror was rebounding from a seventh in the Arkansas Derby (G1), his only loss.

Owners: WinStar Farm, CMNWLTH & Siena Farm; Trainer: Rodolphe Brisset

Pedigree: Constitution-Letchworth, by Tiznow

Golden Glider

Distant second in the Peter Pan had finished fourth in the Tampa Bay Derby (G2) and Blue Grass (G1).

Owners: Gary Barber, Manfred Conrad & Penny Conrad; Trainer: Mark Casse

Pedigree: Ghostzapper-Golden Scarf, by Orientate

Kuchar

Oaklawn S. runner-up threw his hat in the ring by capturing a 1 1/4-mile Churchill Downs allowance.

Owners: WinStar Farm & Siena Farm; Trainer: Rodolphe Brisset

Pedigree: Uncle Mo-Street Girl, by Street Hero