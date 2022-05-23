Get to know the 2022 Belmont Stakes contenders

Freshened since his 80-1 Kentucky Derby (G1) upset, Rich Strike will try to make it a classic double in the June 11 Belmont S. (G1).
While Preakness (G1) winner Early Voting is passing on the third jewel of the Triple Crown, along with Epicenter who was second in both the Derby and Preakness, a few other classic veterans will advance to Belmont Park.
Several newcomers are under consideration for the 1 1/2-mile “Test of the Champion,” including Peter Pan (G3) romper We the People and the filly Nest.
Here’s a look at the possible field for the Belmont, to be updated through the post position draw:
Kentucky Derby alumni
Rich Strike
Deep closer, who had been collecting minor awards in the Turfway Park preps, relished the pace meltdown to get up in the Derby.
Owner: RED TR-Racing; Trainer: Eric Reed; Jockey: Sonny Leon
Pedigree: Keen Ice-Gold Strike, by Smart Strike
Mo Donegal
Derby fifth earlier handed Early Voting his only loss in the Wood Memorial (G2).
Owner: Donegal Racing and Repole Stable; Trainer: Todd Pletcher
Pedigree: Uncle Mo-Callingmissbrown, by Pulpit
Barber Road
Consistent placegetter through the Oaklawn Park preps was a wide-trip sixth in the Derby.
Owner: WSS Racing; Trainer: John Ortiz
Pedigree: Race Day-Encounter, by Southern Image
Preakness graduates
Creative Minister
Lightly-raced colt more than reimbursed his $150,000 supplemental fee with a staying-on third.
Owner: Fern Circle Stables & Back Racing; Trainer: Kenny McPeek
Pedigree: Creative Cause-Tamboz, by Tapit
Skippylongstocking
Preakness fifth was previously third in the Wood Memorial.
Owner: Daniel Alonso; Trainer: Saffie Joseph
Pedigree: Exaggerator-Twinkling, by War Chant
Newcomers
Nest
Ashland (G1) romper comes off a runner-up effort as the favorite in the Kentucky Oaks (G1).
Owners: Repole Stable, Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners & Michael House; Trainer: Todd Pletcher
Pedigree: Curlin-Marion Ravenwood, by A.P. Indy
Ethereal Road
The Kentucky Derby scratch, who opened the door to Rich Strike’s getting in, dominated the Sir Barton S. on Preakness Day.
Owner: Aaron Sones; Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas
Pedigree: Quality Road-Sustained, by War Front
We the People
Peter Pan conqueror was rebounding from a seventh in the Arkansas Derby (G1), his only loss.
Owners: WinStar Farm, CMNWLTH & Siena Farm; Trainer: Rodolphe Brisset
Pedigree: Constitution-Letchworth, by Tiznow
Golden Glider
Distant second in the Peter Pan had finished fourth in the Tampa Bay Derby (G2) and Blue Grass (G1).
Owners: Gary Barber, Manfred Conrad & Penny Conrad; Trainer: Mark Casse
Pedigree: Ghostzapper-Golden Scarf, by Orientate
Kuchar
Oaklawn S. runner-up threw his hat in the ring by capturing a 1 1/4-mile Churchill Downs allowance.
Owners: WinStar Farm & Siena Farm; Trainer: Rodolphe Brisset
Pedigree: Uncle Mo-Street Girl, by Street Hero
