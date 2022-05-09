Get to know the 2022 Preakness Stakes contenders

After the 80-1 Rich Strike sprang the second-biggest upset in the 148-year history of the Kentucky Derby (G1), can he follow up in the May 21 Preakness (G1)?
While several Derby rivals could re-oppose at Pimlico, the second jewel of the Triple Crown is expected to feature high-profile newcomers. Kentucky Oaks (G1) heroine Secret Oath is possible, and Withers (G3) winner Early Voting deliberately passed on the Derby to aim here.
Here’s how the Preakness field is beginning to shape up, with jockeys if their participation is probable. This post will be updated as connections announce plans.
Kentucky Derby alumni
Rich Strike
After belated rallies in Turfway Park’s preps, the deep closer thrived on the Derby’s torrid pace.
Owner: RED TR-Racing; Trainer: Eric Reed; Jockey: Sonny Leon
Pedigree: Keen Ice-Gold Strike, by Smart Strike
Epicenter
The 4.10-1 Derby favorite appeared to be on his way to victory until collared late.
Owner: Winchell Thoroughbreds; Trainer: Steve Asmussen
Pedigree: Not This Time-Silent Candy, by Candy Ride
Zandon
Derby third challenged Epicenter in the stretch, but couldn’t sustain his bid.
Owner: Jeff Drown; Trainer: Chad Brown
Pedigree: Upstart-Memories Prevail, by Creative Cause
Simplification
Derby fourth, who offered a solid rally, is confirmed for the Preakness.
Owners: Tami Bobo and Tristan de Meric; Trainer: Antonio Sano; Jockey: TBA
Pedigree: Not This Time-Simply Confection, by Candy Ride
Smile Happy
Derby eighth has yet to build upon his juvenile form.
Owner: Lucky Seven Stable; Trainer: Kenny McPeek
Pedigree: Runhappy-Pleasant Smile, by Pleasant Tap
Newcomers to Triple Crown
Secret Oath
Kentucky Oaks star was a better-than-appears third in the Arkansas Derby (G1) in her prior try versus males.
Owner: Briland Farm; Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas
Pedigree: Arrogate-Absinthe Minded, by Quiet American
Un Ojo
Rebel (G2) shocker, most recently a troubled eighth in the Arkansas Derby, missed the Derby with a bruised foot.
Owner: Cypress Creek Equine; Trainer: Ricky Courville; Jockey: Ramon Vazquez
Pedigree: Laoban-Risk a Chance, by A.P. Indy
Early Voting
Withers romper, just caught late in the Wood Memorial (G2), has had the middle jewel as his goal.
Owner: Klaravich Stables; Trainer: Chad Brown; Jockey: Jose Ortiz
Pedigree: Gun Runner-Amour d’Ete, by Tiznow
Morello
Gotham (G3) scorer sustained a foot injury from his terrible-start sixth in the Wood and missed the Derby.
Owner: Diamond T Racing, Blue Lion Thoroughbreds & Craig Taylor; Trainer: Steve Asmussen
Pedigree: Classic Empire-Stop the Wedding, by Congrats
In Due Time
Second to Simplification in the Fountain of Youth (G2) and third-placer in the Lexington (G3) would have the points to get in the Derby, but connections opted to pass.
Owner: Edge Racing, Medallion Racing & Parkland Thoroughbreds; Trainer: Kelly Breen
Pedigree: Not This Time-Sweet Sweet Annie, by Curlin
Ethereal Road
Rebel runner-up, coming off a fourth in the Lexington, scratched from the Derby due to lackluster training – thereby allowing Rich Strike into the starting gate.
Owner: Julie Gilbert & Aaron Sones; Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas
Pedigree: Quality Road-Sustained, by War Front
Rattle N Roll
Breeders’ Futurity (G1) winner, exiting a fourth to Epicenter in the Louisiana Derby (G2), did not draw into the Derby as the second also-eligible.
Owner: Lucky Seven Stable; Trainer: Kenny McPeek
Pedigree: Connect-Jazz Tune, by Johannesburg
Skippylongstocking
Wood Memorial third is on the upswing.
Owner: Daniel Alonso; Trainer: Saffie Joseph; Jockey: Junior Alvarado
Pedigree: Exaggerator-Twinkling, by War Chant
Creative Minister
Sharp allowance scorer on Kentucky Derby undercard could make his stakes debut in the Preakness.
Owner: Fern Circle Stables & Back Racing; Trainer: Kenny McPeek
Pedigree: Creative Cause-Tamboz, by Tapit
Fenwick
Tampa Bay Downs maiden winner checked in last of 11 behind Zandon in the Blue Grass (G1).
Owner: Villa Rosa Farm & Harlo Stable; Trainer: Kevin McKathan
Pedigree: Curlin-Make the Sun Shine, by Malibu Moon
