Get to know the 2022 Preakness Stakes contenders

After the 80-1 Rich Strike sprang the second-biggest upset in the 148-year history of the Kentucky Derby (G1), can he follow up in the May 21 Preakness (G1)?

While several Derby rivals could re-oppose at Pimlico, the second jewel of the Triple Crown is expected to feature high-profile newcomers. Kentucky Oaks (G1) heroine Secret Oath is possible, and Withers (G3) winner Early Voting deliberately passed on the Derby to aim here.

Here’s how the Preakness field is beginning to shape up, with jockeys if their participation is probable. This post will be updated as connections announce plans.

Kentucky Derby alumni

Rich Strike

After belated rallies in Turfway Park’s preps, the deep closer thrived on the Derby’s torrid pace.

Owner: RED TR-Racing; Trainer: Eric Reed; Jockey: Sonny Leon

Pedigree: Keen Ice-Gold Strike, by Smart Strike

More on Rich Strike

Epicenter

The 4.10-1 Derby favorite appeared to be on his way to victory until collared late.

Owner: Winchell Thoroughbreds; Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Pedigree: Not This Time-Silent Candy, by Candy Ride

More on Epicenter

Zandon

Derby third challenged Epicenter in the stretch, but couldn’t sustain his bid.

Owner: Jeff Drown; Trainer: Chad Brown

Pedigree: Upstart-Memories Prevail, by Creative Cause

More on Zandon

Simplification

Derby fourth, who offered a solid rally, is confirmed for the Preakness.

Owners: Tami Bobo and Tristan de Meric; Trainer: Antonio Sano; Jockey: TBA

Pedigree: Not This Time-Simply Confection, by Candy Ride

More on Simplification

Smile Happy

Derby eighth has yet to build upon his juvenile form.

Owner: Lucky Seven Stable; Trainer: Kenny McPeek

Pedigree: Runhappy-Pleasant Smile, by Pleasant Tap

More on Smile Happy

Newcomers to Triple Crown

Secret Oath

Kentucky Oaks star was a better-than-appears third in the Arkansas Derby (G1) in her prior try versus males.

Owner: Briland Farm; Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas

Pedigree: Arrogate-Absinthe Minded, by Quiet American

More on Secret Oath

Un Ojo

Rebel (G2) shocker, most recently a troubled eighth in the Arkansas Derby, missed the Derby with a bruised foot.

Owner: Cypress Creek Equine; Trainer: Ricky Courville; Jockey: Ramon Vazquez

Pedigree: Laoban-Risk a Chance, by A.P. Indy

More on Un Ojo

Early Voting

Withers romper, just caught late in the Wood Memorial (G2), has had the middle jewel as his goal.

Owner: Klaravich Stables; Trainer: Chad Brown; Jockey: Jose Ortiz

Pedigree: Gun Runner-Amour d’Ete, by Tiznow

More on Early Voting

Morello

Gotham (G3) scorer sustained a foot injury from his terrible-start sixth in the Wood and missed the Derby.

Owner: Diamond T Racing, Blue Lion Thoroughbreds & Craig Taylor; Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Pedigree: Classic Empire-Stop the Wedding, by Congrats

More on Morello

In Due Time

Second to Simplification in the Fountain of Youth (G2) and third-placer in the Lexington (G3) would have the points to get in the Derby, but connections opted to pass.

Owner: Edge Racing, Medallion Racing & Parkland Thoroughbreds; Trainer: Kelly Breen

Pedigree: Not This Time-Sweet Sweet Annie, by Curlin

More on In Due Time

Ethereal Road

Rebel runner-up, coming off a fourth in the Lexington, scratched from the Derby due to lackluster training – thereby allowing Rich Strike into the starting gate.

Owner: Julie Gilbert & Aaron Sones; Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas

Pedigree: Quality Road-Sustained, by War Front

More on Ethereal Road

Rattle N Roll

Breeders’ Futurity (G1) winner, exiting a fourth to Epicenter in the Louisiana Derby (G2), did not draw into the Derby as the second also-eligible.

Owner: Lucky Seven Stable; Trainer: Kenny McPeek

Pedigree: Connect-Jazz Tune, by Johannesburg

More on Rattle N Roll

Skippylongstocking

Wood Memorial third is on the upswing.

Owner: Daniel Alonso; Trainer: Saffie Joseph; Jockey: Junior Alvarado

Pedigree: Exaggerator-Twinkling, by War Chant

Creative Minister

Sharp allowance scorer on Kentucky Derby undercard could make his stakes debut in the Preakness.

Owner: Fern Circle Stables & Back Racing; Trainer: Kenny McPeek

Pedigree: Creative Cause-Tamboz, by Tapit

Fenwick

Tampa Bay Downs maiden winner checked in last of 11 behind Zandon in the Blue Grass (G1).

Owner: Villa Rosa Farm & Harlo Stable; Trainer: Kevin McKathan

Pedigree: Curlin-Make the Sun Shine, by Malibu Moon