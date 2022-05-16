Hawthorne At a Glance May 16

|HAWTHORNE AT A GLANCE
|Avg. Winning Odds: 4.41 – 1
|Favorite Win%: 42%, Favorite Itm%: 76%
|EXOTICS
|PAYOFF
|Exacta
|55.42
|Daily Double
|56.58
|Trifecta
|236.55
|Pick 3
|309.88
|Superfecta
|1,436.29
|Pick 4
|1,558.92
|Pick 5
|2,132.99
|Pick 6 Jackpot
|915.39
|Super High Five Jackpot
|7,343.81
|Who’s HOT, Who’s NOT
|HOT TRAINERS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|
Winning
Favorites
|
’21-‘
22
Win%
|Cristel Mark J.
|4
|3
|0
|1
|3.45
|0
|20%
|Robertson Hugh H.
|4
|3
|1
|0
|1.36
|3
|13%
|Block Chris M.
|5
|3
|0
|1
|1.90
|3
|17%
|Campbell Joel
|5
|3
|0
|0
|8.52
|0
|12%
|Catalano Wayne M.
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2.33
|1
|18%
|Hughes Timothy
|3
|2
|0
|0
|11.53
|0
|15%
|Amoss Thomas M.
|5
|2
|1
|0
|1.76
|1
|19%
|Scherer Gary M.
|6
|2
|0
|1
|5.68
|1
|13%
|HOT JOCKEYS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|
Winning
Favorites
|
’21-‘
22
Win%
|Loveberry Jareth
|19
|7
|3
|3
|2.55
|5
|23%
|Mojica Orlando
|13
|4
|1
|1
|6.53
|1
|12%
|Lopez Jose E.
|8
|3
|1
|0
|15.58
|0
|18%
|COLD JOCKEYS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|
Beaten
Favorites
|
’21-‘
22
Win%
|Felix Julio E.
|12
|0
|1
|2
|10.95
|1
|14%
