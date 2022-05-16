May 16, 2022

Hawthorne At a Glance May 16

HAWTHORNE AT A GLANCE
 
Avg. Winning Odds: 4.41 – 1
Favorite Win%: 42%, Favorite Itm%: 76%
 
EXOTICS PAYOFF
Exacta55.42
Daily Double56.58
Trifecta236.55
Pick 3309.88
Superfecta1,436.29
Pick 41,558.92
Pick 52,132.99
Pick 6 Jackpot915.39
Super High Five Jackpot7,343.81
TRACK BIAS MEET(04/02 – 05/15)
Distance #
Race		 %
Wire		 Best
Style		 Best
Posts
5.5fDirt 37 49% E Rail
6.0fDirt 39 49% E Outside
1m 70yDirt 31 45% E Rail/Ins
1 1/16mDirt 3 100% E Rail/Ins
Turf Sprint 4 0% E/P Rail/Ins
Turf Routes 4 25% E/P Rail/Ins
TRACK BIAS WEEK(05/09 – 05/15)
Distance #
Race		 %
Wire		 Best
Style		 Best
Posts
5.5fDirt 3 67% E Rail/Ins
6.0fDirt 8 50% E Rail/Ins
1m 70yDirt 1 0% E/P Middle
1 1/16mDirt 1 100% E Middle
Turf Sprint 4 0% E/P Rail/Ins
Turf Routes 4 25% E/P Rail/Ins
Who’s HOT, Who’s NOT
 
HOT TRAINERS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Winning
Favorites		 ’21-‘ 22
Win%
Cristel Mark J. 4 3 0 1 3.45 0 20%
Robertson Hugh H. 4 3 1 0 1.36 3 13%
Block Chris M. 5 3 0 1 1.90 3 17%
Campbell Joel 5 3 0 0 8.52 0 12%
Catalano Wayne M. 3 2 0 0 2.33 1 18%
Hughes Timothy 3 2 0 0 11.53 0 15%
Amoss Thomas M. 5 2 1 0 1.76 1 19%
Scherer Gary M. 6 2 0 1 5.68 1 13%
 
HOT JOCKEYS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Winning
Favorites		 ’21-‘ 22
Win%
Loveberry Jareth 19 7 3 3 2.55 5 23%
Mojica Orlando 13 4 1 1 6.53 1 12%
Lopez Jose E. 8 3 1 0 15.58 0 18%
 
COLD JOCKEYS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Beaten
Favorites		 ’21-‘ 22
Win%
Felix Julio E. 12 0 1 2 10.95 1 14%

