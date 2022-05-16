Hawthorne At a Glance May 16

TRACK BIAS MEET(04/02 – 05/15)

Distance #

Race %

Wire Best

Style Best

Posts 5.5fDirt 37 49% E Rail 6.0fDirt 39 49% E Outside 1m 70yDirt 31 45% E Rail/Ins 1 1/16mDirt 3 100% E Rail/Ins Turf Sprint 4 0% E/P Rail/Ins Turf Routes 4 25% E/P Rail/Ins

TRACK BIAS WEEK(05/09 – 05/15)

Distance #

Race %

Wire Best

Style Best

Posts 5.5fDirt 3 67% E Rail/Ins 6.0fDirt 8 50% E Rail/Ins 1m 70yDirt 1 0% E/P Middle 1 1/16mDirt 1 100% E Middle Turf Sprint 4 0% E/P Rail/Ins Turf Routes 4 25% E/P Rail/Ins