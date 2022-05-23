May 23, 2022

Hawthorne At a Glance May 23

HAWTHORNE AT A GLANCE
 
Avg. Winning Odds: 4.16 – 1
Favorite Win%: 41%, Favorite Itm%: 76%
 
EXOTICS PAYOFF
Exacta52.00
Daily Double52.03
Trifecta219.04
Pick 3279.67
Superfecta1,317.61
Pick 41,407.41
Pick 52,039.26
Pick 6 Jackpot830.73
Super High Five Jackpot6,896.21
TRACK BIAS MEET(04/02 – 05/21)
Distance #
Race		 %
Wire		 Best
Style		 Best
Posts
6.0fDirt 45 49% E Outside
6.5fDirt 6 67% E Outside
1m 70yDirt 35 43% E Rail/Ins
1 1/16mDirt 5 60% E Middle
Turf Sprint 7 43% E Rail/Ins
Turf Routes 5 20% E/P Rail/Ins
TRACK BIAS WEEK(05/15 – 05/21)
Distance #
Race		 %
Wire		 Best
Style		 Best
Posts
6.0fDirt 8 38% E Middle
6.5fDirt 5 80% E Middle
1m 70yDirt 4 25% E/P Inside
1 1/16mDirt 3 33% E Middle
Turf Sprint 6 50% E Rail/Ins
Turf Routes 1 0% E/P Inside
Who’s HOT, Who’s NOT
 
HOT TRAINERS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Winning
Favorites		 ’21-‘ 22
Win%
Robertson Hugh H. 6 4 1 0 1.43 4 13%
Meraz Antonio 8 4 3 0 2.38 2 19%
Vanden Berg Brittany A. 6 3 0 1 1.87 2 27%
Bahena Fernando 8 3 0 0 12.34 0 15%
Cristel Mark J. 3 2 0 1 2.40 0 20%
Hughes Timothy 3 2 0 0 11.53 0 15%
Amoss Thomas M. 5 2 1 0 1.76 1 19%
 
HOT JOCKEYS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Winning
Favorites		 ’21-‘ 22
Win%
Emigh Christopher A. 16 6 1 3 5.68 2 20%
Mojica Orlando 18 5 2 4 5.56 2 13%

