Hawthorne At a Glance May 23

TRACK BIAS MEET(04/02 – 05/21)

Distance #

Race %

Wire Best

Style Best

Posts 6.0fDirt 45 49% E Outside 6.5fDirt 6 67% E Outside 1m 70yDirt 35 43% E Rail/Ins 1 1/16mDirt 5 60% E Middle Turf Sprint 7 43% E Rail/Ins Turf Routes 5 20% E/P Rail/Ins

TRACK BIAS WEEK(05/15 – 05/21)

Distance #

Race %

Wire Best

Style Best

Posts 6.0fDirt 8 38% E Middle 6.5fDirt 5 80% E Middle 1m 70yDirt 4 25% E/P Inside 1 1/16mDirt 3 33% E Middle Turf Sprint 6 50% E Rail/Ins Turf Routes 1 0% E/P Inside