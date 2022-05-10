North American Allowance Results May 10

|PRX, 7TH, AOC, $50,760, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 5-10.
|4—
|WE MISS SUSIE, m, 5, Creative Cause–Curls in Place, by Curlin. O-George Vires, B-John O’Meara (KY), T-Jane Cibelli, J-Paco Lopez, $28,200.
|2—
|Precious, m, 5, Fed Biz–Brilliant Sunshine, by Smarty Jones. O-Newell Thoroughbred, B-Newell Thoroughbreds LTD (PA), $13,160.
|6—
|Shero, m, 5, Bayern–Don’tgetmadalexis, by Don’t Get Mad. O-Evermine Racing Stable, B-Midwest Thoroughbreds Inc (KY), $5,170.
|Winning Time: 1:17 (ft)
|IND, 5TH, AOC, $48,640, 3YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 5-10.
|10—
|BAYOU CAT, g, 5, Turbo Compressor–Jennys Royalpurple, by Bluegrass Cat. O-Cathi Jones, B-Cathi Diane Jones (IN), T-Tim Eggleston, J-Rodney A. Prescott, $31,920.
|1—
|Max Express, g, 6, Unbridled Express–Mor Trust, by Trust n Luck. O-Lauer, Penny S, Clary, Timothy J and Falcon Racing Stable, B-Michael E Lauer & Penny S Lauer (IN), $10,640.
|4—
|Jungle Warfare, g, 7, Animal Kingdom–Golden Mean, by Mt. Livermore. ($150,000 ’15 KEENOV; $175,000 ’16 FTKOCT; $300,000 2017 FTFMAR). O-Deborah Self, B-Tony Holmes, Tim Thornton, Walter Zent (KY), $3,800.
|Winning Time: 1:42 3/5 (ft)
|IND, 7TH, ALW, $44,640, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M 70Y, 5-9.
|8—
|WELLINGTON WONDER, m, 5, Warrior’s Reward–Wellington Avenue, by Street Cry (IRE). ($25,000 ’18 FTKOCT; $65,000 2020 KEENOV). O-Swifty Farms Inc, B-Swifty Farm, Inc (IN), T-Marvin A. Johnson, J-Samuel E. Bermudez, $30,240.
|5—
|Zing, f, 3, Runhappy–All Aces, by Lemon Drop Kid. O-Dunwoody Farm, B-Dunwoody Farm (KY), $7,200.
|3—
|Only Time, f, 3, Not This Time–Praviana, by Tapit. ($32,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Kenneth E Fishbein, B-David Soblick (KY), $3,600.
|Winning Time: 1:44 1/5 (ft)
|TDN, 7TH, ALW, $38,400, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 5-10.
|6—
|FUNNY BACHELOR, g, 5, Outrageouslyfunny–Singular Event, by Concerto. O-Noah Platt, B-Bobby R Rankin Sr (OH), T-Rodney C. Faulkner, J-Brandon Tapara, $23,808.
|5—
|Corner Office, g, 3, Bal a Bali (BRZ)–Elated, by Kitten’s Joy. O-Winblaze, LLC, B-WinBlaze, LLC (OH), $7,680.
|7—
|Susie’s Kid, g, 5, Kiss the Kid–Susie’s Prayer, by Meadow Prayer. O-Red Oak Farm, LLC, B-Valorie Powers & Richard A Powers (OH), $3,840.
|Winning Time: 1:06 4/5 (ft)
|TDN, 6TH, ALW, $35,800, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 5-10.
|4—
|IAMGOINGTOSHINE, f, 4, Northern Afleet–Becker County Miss, by Langfuhr. O-McDonald, James H and Authentic Racing, LLC, B-Calabria Farms, LLC (OH), T-James H. McDonald, J-Erik Barbaran, $21,480.
|5—
|Payton Pretty, f, 4, Fort Larned–Nicely Done, by Horse Chestnut (SAF). O-Chester R Rufh, B-Lake Shore Farm LLC (OH), $7,160.
|3—
|Busybeing Fabulous, f, 3, Goldencents–Potential Diva, by Suave. ($27,000 ’20 FTKOCT). O-Infront Racing LLC, B-Daniel J Yates & Patricia J Yates (OH), $3,580.
|Winning Time: 1:06 2/5 (ft)
|TDN, 8TH, ALW, $35,800, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 5-10.
|1—
|WORTHERWEIGHTNGOLD, f, 3, Goldencents–Gathering Dreams, by Mercer Mill. O-Fairwinds Farm and Shafer, Steve D, B-Fair Winds Farm (OH), T-Michael L. Rone, J-Jeffrey Sanchez, $22,196.
|6—
|Next Generation, f, 3, Shackleford–My Fast Friend, by Friends Lake. O-Michael A Foster, B-Susan King (OH), $7,160.
|5—
|Hosanna, f, 3, Flat Out–Atlantic Zip, by Stormy Atlantic. ($27,000 ’20 FTKOCT). O-Infront Racing LLC, B-Daniel J Yates & Patricia J Yates (OH), $3,580.
|Winning Time: 1:05 2/5 (ft)
|PRX, 6TH, ALW, $35,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 5-10.
|3—
|GIA’S FUEGO, f, 4, Fed Biz–Dream Realized, by Awesome Again. ($75,000 2020 FTMTYO). O-3 Amigos 3 Stables, B-Blackstone Farm, LLC (PA), T-Jorge Diaz, J-Jose Antonio Gomez, $21,000.
|4—
|Espernsita, f, 4, Il Villano–Storm Rubi, by With Distinction. O-Ernesto Padilla-Preciado, B-Stefano Davis (PA), $7,000.
|5—
|Phancy Philly, f, 3, Bullsbay–My Sonata, by Noble Causeway. O-Gregory A Gordon, B-Gregory Gordon (PA), $3,850.
|Winning Time: 1:12 1/5 (ft)
|PRX, 8TH, ALW, $35,250, 3YO/UP, 1M, 5-10.
|3—
|DIVINE MIRACLE, g, 5, Distorted Humor–La Boheme, by Giant’s Causeway. ($120,000 ’18 FTSAUG). O-Morris E Kernan Jr, Yo Berbs Racing & Jagger Inc, B-Blackstone Farm, LLC (PA), T-Jamie Ness, J-Frankie Pennington, $21,000.
|1—
|Stay Hydrated, g, 5, Stay Thirsty–Zip Runner, by City Zip. O-Jagger Inc and Longball Stables LLC, B-Donald L Brown Jr (PA), $7,000.
|8—
|Kidnapped, g, 4, Violence–Bai Bai Baby, by Unbridled’s Song. O-Main Line Racing Stable, B-Main LIne Racing Stable (PA), $3,850.
|Winning Time: 1:38 4/5 (ft)
|TDN, 5TH, ALW, $29,000, 3YO/UP, 1M, 5-10.
|1—
|KADESH, g, 5, Karakontie (JPN)–Talented Tap, by Tapit. ($25,000 ’18 FTKOCT; $35,000 ’18 KEEJAN). O-Valls Thoroughbreds, LLC, B-Gainesway Thoroughbreds Ltd (KY), T-Ivan Calderon, J-Erik Barbaran, $18,200.
|5—
|Strike a Beat, g, 7, Smart Strike–Song of the Lark, by Seeking the Gold. O-Jack L Boggs, B-Sam-Son Farm (ON), $5,600.
|6—
|Often Enough, g, 7, Offlee Wild–My Stray Cat, by Chimes Band. O-Nestor R Rivera, B-Eric Heyman (OH), $3,800.
|Winning Time: 1:40 1/5 (ft)
|WRD, 9TH, ALW, $26,400, 3YO/UP, 1M, 5-9.
|1—
|JUSTINS OMEN, g, 6, Notional–Serafina Song, by Langfuhr. O-Colleen Davidson, B-Colleen Davidson, Weldon Johnson & KenTeel (OK), T-M. Brent Davidson, J-Gerardo Mora, $15,256.
|6—
|That’s Something, g, 5, Read the Footnotes–Cherokee Princess, by Concern. O-Lynn Chleborad, B-Lynn Chleborad (OK), $5,672.
|2—
|Spirit of Spoatie, g, 4, Euroears–Abigail Lane, by Liquor Cabinet (IRE). O-DSH Stables, LLC, B-DSH Stables, LLC (OK), $3,273.
|Winning Time: 1:39 1/5 (ft)
|BTP, 5TH, ALW, $26,400, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 5-10.
|4—
|THE LAST APPLE, f, 3, Turbo Compressor–Applewitch, by Grindstone. O-Big Cat Stable LLC, B-Marilyn E Zerhusen (OH), T-Larry E. Smith, J-Perry Wayne Ouzts, $16,368.
|3—
|Box Step, f, 4, Tapiture–Vienna’s Waltz, by Freud. ($40,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Adams, Patricia A and Sheltowee Farm, B-Sheltowee Farm & Mariah Thoroughbreds LLC (OH), $5,280.
|6—
|Dial Again, f, 4, Dialed In–Redheaded Rita, by Tale of the Cat. ($120,000 ’19 FTKJUL). O-Hugo Andrade, B-Daniel J Yates & Patricia J Yates (OH), $2,640.
|Winning Time: 1:07 2/5 (ft)
|FL, 6TH, ALW, $25,900, 3YO/UP, 4 1/2F, 5-10.
|2—
|INVALUABLE WILL, g, 6, Willcox Inn–Valuable Lady, by Value Plus. O-Debra A Breed, B-Willcox Inn Syndicate & Ronald Breed (NY), T-Debra A. Breed, J-Nazario Alvarado, $15,540.
|4—
|Iron Lad, g, 4, Palace–Silk’s Diamond, by Forefathers. ($75,000 ’19 FTKFEB; $100,000 ’19 FTNAUG; $32,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Bisso, Jr, Louis A and LeCesse, Michael A, B-JRita Young Thoroughbreds, LLC (NY), $5,180.
|5—
|The Revenger, g, 5, Don’t Cross Me–Sunskya, by Sun King. O-Transfiguration Stable LLC, B-Arlene Lauren (NY), $2,849.
|Winning Time: :53 1/5 (ft)
|WRD, 7TH, ALW, $25,080, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 5-10.
|7—
|KACHINA, f, 3, Pollard’s Vision–Mudlaff Charlie, by Indian Charlie. O-Kirk Thoroughbreds Ltd Co, B-Kirk Thoroughbreds LTD Co (OK), T-Kari Craddock, J-Floyd Wethey Jr., $14,534.
|1—
|Do You Bileve, m, 5, Mr. Nightlinger–Summer Event, by Event of the Year. O-Patrick E Swan, B-Patrick Swan & Rose Smith (OK), $5,402.
|5—
|Jessie’s Valentine, m, 5, Include–Southern Swing, by Dixieland Band. ($20,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Dupy, Steve and Chelf, Randy, B-Daniel P Kelliher, Three Oaks & Joe Keenan (OK), $3,118.
|Winning Time: 1:38 4/5 (ft)
|WRD, 5TH, ALW, $25,080, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 5-10.
|5—
|LIL’ JIMMI SUE, f, 3, Jimmy Creed–Swiss Blend, by Swiss Yodeler. O-Adios Reality Farms LLC, B-Adios Reality Farms LLC (OK), T-J. Alan Williams, J-Jose Angel Medina, $14,582.
|3—
|Rosie Okie, f, 3, Excaper–Okie Rose, by Cavvy. O-Juan Padilla, B-Richter Family Trust (OK), $5,418.
|2—
|Oteka Be Fast, f, 4, Backstabber–Divine Pairodocs, by Divine Park. O-Jeremy D Ball, B-Dr Gerald Ball (OK), $3,126.
|Winning Time: 1:05 2/5 (ft)
|WRD, 9TH, ALW, $25,000, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 5-10.
|6—
|TRISTANS JOURNEY, h, 5, Atreides–Earth’s Joy, by Military. O-Martin Grother, B-Martin Grother (OK), T-Michael C. Gunter, J-Alfredo Triana Jr., $14,390.
|3 (DH) —
|Salt Creek Kid, g, 4, Euroears–Abo Hazel, by Victory Gallop. O-Reed, Donnie and Hunt, J Sue, B-Donnie Lee Reed & Sue Hunt (OK), $4,222.
|4 (DH) —
|Cinco Steve, g, 3, Cinco Charlie–Steva La Diva, by Stephen Got Even. ($7,000 ’20 TEXSUM). O-Bryan Hawk, B-Rusty Roberts (OK), $4,222.
|Winning Time: 1:04 3/5 (ft)
|FL, 8TH, ALW, $24,000, 3YO/UP, 5F, 5-10.
|4—
|FLYING EMPEROR, g, 5, Soaring Empire–Evil Empress, by Devil His Due. ($20,000 ’18 FTMOCT). O-John Hayek, B-Mr & Mrs Grant L Whitmer (NY), T-James T. Wright, J-Emanuel De Diego, $14,400.
|5—
|Dr. Lloyd, g, 6, The Lumber Guy–City Gift, by City Place. O-Carlos V Dominguez, B-Stonewall Farm (NY), $4,800.
|6—
|Noble Endeavor, g, 5, Graydar–Jazz Dancer, by Dixieland Band. ($20,000 ’18 FTNAUG; $140,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Michael S Foster, B-Milfer Farm Inc (NY), $2,400.
|Winning Time: :59 (ft)
|LAD, 7TH, ALW, $21,000, 3YO/UP, A7 1/2FT, 5-9.
|3—
|CREME DE BALI, c, 3, Bal a Bali (BRZ)–Triple Cream, by Tapit. ($9,500 ’20 KEESEP). O-Kevin B Fontenot, B-Calumet Farm (KY), T-Shane Wilson, J-Jose Andres Guerrero, $12,600.
|4—
|Calabash, g, 5, Declaration of War–Cavanaugh Park (IRE), by Galileo (IRE). O-Rylee Grudzien, B-Marcus Stables LLC (KY), $4,200.
|7—
|Front Page, h, 7, Tiznow–Kid Kate, by Lemon Drop Kid. ($325,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Steven M Asmussen, B-Dell Ridge Farm, LLC (KY), $2,310.
|Winning Time: 1:34 1/5 (fm)
|BTP, 8TH, ALW, $18,600, 3YO/UP, 6F, 5-10.
|7—
|MONOLITO, g, 3, Speightster–Witch Tradition, by Holy Bull. O-C Scape LLC and Reed, Kay, B-Fox Straus KY (KY), T-Eric R. Reed, J-John McKee, $11,160.
|8—
|Cool Runnings, g, 5, American Pharoah–P. S. U. Grad, by Harlan’s Holiday. ($60,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Sheltowee Farm and Fryman, Joshua, B-Normandy Farm LLC (KY), $3,720.
|4—
|Danzel, g, 3, Danza–Louwala Clough, by Don’t Get Mad. O-Reginald Clarke, B-Magda H Jacobs (KY), $1,860.
|Winning Time: 1:12 3/5 (ft)
