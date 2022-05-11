North American Allowance Results May 11

|PRX, 9TH, AOC, $50,180, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M 70Y, 5-11.
|4—
|TONAL VISION, m, 5, Tonalist–April Closing, by Defrere. ($95,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Ten Strike Racing, B-A L Luedtke & Jo Ann Luedtke (KY), T-Juan Carlos Guerrero, J-Jeiron Barbosa, $27,600.
|8—
|Chelsea Wall, f, 4, Sky Kingdom–Patty’s Pride, by Special Rate. O-Diegidio, Joseph and Wind N Leaves Farm Inc, B-Brian C Schartz (PA), $12,880.
|7—
|Moonchild, f, 4, Malibu Moon–Debby d’Oro, by Giant’s Causeway. ($250,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-JKX Racing, B-Stonehaven Steadings (KY), $5,060.
|Winning Time: 1:43 3/5 (ft)
|PRX, 10TH, AOC, $47,000, 3YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 5-11.
|9—
|DERBY HOUSE, g, 4, Candy Ride (ARG)–Sky Haven, by Sky Mesa. ($190,000 ’18 KEENOV). O-JKX Racing, B-Gabriel Duignan, William Duignan &Tranquility Investments Ltd (KY), T-Penny Pearce, J-Abner Adorno, $27,600.
|7—
|Silver Edge, g, 5, Competitive Edge–Silver Shimmer, by Tale of the Cat. ($40,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-Yellow Stripe Stable and J and D Stables, B-Sovereign Farm, LLC (KY), $9,200.
|1—
|Flat Out Flying, g, 6, Flat Out–She’sa Tough Tiger, by Tiger Ridge. O-Lynch Racing LLC, B-Elizabeth H Muirhead, Frank Coniglio & Sid Ritman (KY), $5,060.
|Winning Time: 1:42 2/5 (ft)
|IND, 6TH, AOC, $38,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 5-11.
|3—
|SISTER ANNIE, f, 4, Carpe Diem–Mi Hermana, by Distorted Humor. ($65,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Thrash, Ike and Dawn, B-Andres Bezzola (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Marcelino Pedroza, Jr., $22,800.
|4—
|Discreet Kitty, m, 5, Discreet Cat–Worthington Court, by Harlington. O-James P Potter, B-James Potter & Priscilla Potter (KY), $7,600.
|8—
|Queen of the Green, f, 4, Summer Front–Heart of Midway, by Stevie Wonderboy. ($50,000 ’18 KEENOV; $170,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-NBS Stable, B-Brereton C Jones (KY), $3,800.
|Winning Time: 1:35 4/5 (gd)
|IND, 5TH, ALW, $36,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 5-11.
|2—
|LT. JUNIOR GRADE, r, 4, Field Commission–Shanagarry, by Greatness. ($10,000 ’19 OBSOCT). O-Hoffman Farms Racing, LLC and Alexis Claire Racing Services, LLC, B-Edward A Seltzer, Beverly Anderson & Jayson Horner (FL), T-Alexis Claire, J-Marcelino Pedroza, Jr., $21,600.
|8—
|Tripulante, g, 3, Greenpointcrusader–Della’s Smile, by Gimmeawink. ($5,000 ’20 OBSOCT; $25,000 2021 OBSSUM). O-Granitz, Anthony J and Spooner, Jake, B-Judy Karlin (FL), $7,200.
|6—
|Wild for Wycliff, c, 4, Danza–Heir Gone Wild, by Wildcat Heir. ($40,000 ’19 FTKOCT; $15,000 2020 OBSSUM). O-Maggi Moss, B-Ernest C Frohboese (KY), $3,600.
|Winning Time: 1:11 (ft)
|TDN, 3RD, ALW, $35,800, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 5-11.
|3—
|RELISH THE RIDE, g, 3, Mobil–Cryptos’ Best, by Cryptoclearance. O-Aurora Racing, B-Mapleton Thoroughbred Farm (OH), T-Jeffrey A. Radosevich, J-Luis Raul Rivera, $21,480.
|7—
|Cowtown Boss, g, 4, Cowtown Cat–Bossy Girl, by Street Boss. O-Patricia J Boyne, B-Mapleton Thoroughbred Farm (OH), $7,160.
|2—
|Tide Rising, g, 4, Tidal Volume–Officially, by Officer. O-Marion F Gorham, B-R Gorham (OH), $3,580.
|Winning Time: 1:06 (ft)
|TDN, 5TH, ALW, $35,800, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 5-11.
|6—
|CADILLAC RIDE, g, 3, Kiss the Ghost–Noodling, by Alphabet Soup. O-J Crumley Racing, LLC, B-Craig Powell & Lindy Powell (OH), T-Jevon D. Crumley, J-Angel I. Diaz, $21,480.
|5—
|Catman Jack, g, 3, Cowtown Cat–Milwaukee Queen, by Milwaukee Brew. O-Mast Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Mapleton Thoroughbred Farm (OH), $7,160.
|1—
|Red Hot Power, g, 3, Global Power–Aspetuck Hill, by Milwaukee Brew. O-Donaciano Gonzalez, B-Ronald J Paolucci (OH), $3,580.
|Winning Time: 1:06 2/5 (ft)
|TDN, 7TH, ALW, $29,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 5-11.
|1A—
|CLOSE TO ME, m, 6, Orb–Intimacy, by Awesome Again. O-Gene Burkholder, B-Columbine Stable, LLC (KY), T-Kim A. Puhl, J-Albert Lopez, $16,800.
|1—
|Right Trappe, f, 4, Trappe Shot–Right Decision, by Bernardini. ($4,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Gene Burkholder, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $5,600.
|3—
|Catabout, m, 5, Cowtown Cat–The Lady Waffles, by Wavering Monarch. O-R and P Racing Stables, LLC, B-Mapleton Thoroughbred Farm (OH), $4,300.
|Winning Time: 1:40 3/5 (ft)
|TDN, 1ST, ALW, $28,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 5-11.
|5—
|LITTLE BIRD FLASH, f, 4, Flashback–Kemly, by Tiznow. ($9,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Three Stars Stable, LLC, B-Mike Pacieca (KY), T-Kim A. Puhl, J-Albert Lopez, $16,800.
|4—
|Orbit Bound, f, 3, Orb–Bound for Dixie, by Unbridled’s Song. O-Urieta’s Racing Stable and Urieta, Johanna, B-Dividing Ridge Farm, Inc (KY), $5,600.
|2—
|Aferdita, f, 3, Biogenic–Make It Run, by Creative Cause. ($4,500 ’20 KEESEP). O-LJ Racing Stables LLC, B-Brereton C Jones (KY), $2,800.
|Winning Time: 1:40 4/5 (ft)
|WRD, 6TH, ALW, $26,400, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 5-11.
|4—
|AFLEET OKIE, m, 6, Northern Afleet–Going Okie, by Burbank. ($5,500 ’17 HERTHB). O-Toby Ferrell, B-Richter Family Trust (OK), T-Jory Ferrell, J-Jose Angel Medina, $15,400.
|1—
|Magic Mindy, f, 4, The Visualiser–Gold N Shaft, by Mineshaft. ($9,200 ’19 OKCSUM). O-James Clay Cameron, B-Center Hills Farm & Randy Blair (OK), $5,720.
|5—
|River Liberty, m, 5, Foreign Policy–Jansy, by Silver Deputy. O-Steve F Williams, B-Scattered Acres LLC (OK), $3,300.
|Winning Time: 1:11 4/5 (ft)
|FL, 8TH, ALW, $25,740, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 5-11.
|5—
|TAPIT HAPPY JOHN, g, 5, Make Reservations–Romanova, by Burning Roma. O-Victhorious Racing, B-Bergen Stables LLC (NY), T-Katlynn Gutterson, J-Carlos D. Camilo, $15,480.
|7—
|Big Brown Shoes, g, 4, Big Brown–Shoeless Angel, by Wildcat Shoes. O-Robert Photos, B-Saul Kupferberg (NY), $5,160.
|2—
|Nightspot, g, 5, Orientate–Disco Sis, by Disco Rico. O-Wayne E Sparling, B-Richard J Lugovich (NY), $2,580.
|Winning Time: 1:06 2/5 (ft)
|WRD, 7TH, ALW, $25,080, 3YO/UP, 1M, 5-11.
|5—
|KWONTRO, g, 5, Shackleford–Sunny and Gold, by Strike the Gold. O-Swan, Patrick E, and Lewis, Robert E, B-Patrick Swan & Robert Lewis (OK), T-Patrick E. Swan, J-Kylee R. Jordan, $14,582.
|6—
|Hallowed River, g, 3, Foreign Policy–River Jewel, by Indy Express. O-Scattered Acres LLC, B-Scattered Acres LLC (OK), $5,418.
|2—
|I’m Crenshaw, g, 3, American Freedom–Quick as a Wink, by Broken Vow. O-Michael Grossman, B-Eureka Thoroughbred Farm (OK), $3,126.
|Winning Time: 1:40 2/5 (ft)
|FL, 7TH, ALW, $24,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 5-11.
|7—
|STEAL MY HEART, m, 5, Big Brown–Reine des Coeurs, by Lion Heart. O-Windborne Farm, B-Bonita Ann Alpander (NY), T-Dylan Clarke, J-Tamay B. Alpander, $14,400.
|6—
|Sniff, m, 6, Posse–Show Ready, by Prosper Fager. ($1,500 ’16 FTNOCT). O-Nirka Huertas, B-Joemar Racing Stables, LLC (NY), $4,800.
|3—
|Left Leaning Lucy, m, 5, The Lumber Guy–Good Humor Gal, by Distorted Humor. O-Boston Boyz Racing LLC, B-Elisabeth Conroy (NY), $2,400.
|Winning Time: 1:06 (ft)
|BTP, 4TH, ALW, $18,600, 3YO/UP, 1M, 5-11.
|1—
|MIDNIGHT J J, g, 3, Midnight Storm–Mighty Katherine, by Seeking the Dia. ($15,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Sweet Carolina Racing and Bourbon, LLC, B-Lantern Hill Farm LLC & Firstcorp Thoroughbreds (KY), T-Claude L. Brownfield, III, J-Luan Machado, $11,532.
|5—
|Mundo Mix, g, 3, Flat Out–Bala Perdida, by Badge of Silver. O-Equinox, Inc, B-Equinox Inc (KY), $3,720.
|4—
|Simon Peter, c, 4, Birdstone–Sudestada, by Street Cry (IRE). ($100,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Theodore B Bates, Jr, B-The Meadows On South Park, LTD (KY), $1,860.
|Winning Time: 1:40 1/5 (ft)
|MNR, 7TH, ALW, $18,048, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5F, 5-10.
|3—
|WICKED LUNA, f, 4, Wicked Strong–Moonlight Shea, by Colonel John. ($3,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Celestino Vega, B-Catherine B Jacob & Paul Doughty (OH), T-Franklin G. Smith, Jr., J-Luis Alberto Batista, $10,904.
|2—
|Sufferin Succotash, f, 4, Machen–Cobra Connie, by Southern Image. O-J Michael Baird, B-J Michael Baird (WV), $3,760.
|1—
|American Bound, f, 3, American Freedom–Grace Abounds, by Stormy Atlantic. ($20,000 ’19 KEENOV; $15,000 ’20 OBSJAN). O-Terry Hutto, B-Sandra Sexton & Silver Fern Farm (KY), $1,880.
|Winning Time: 1:00 1/5 (ft)
Leave a Reply