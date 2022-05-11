North American Allowance Results May 11

TDN, 7TH, ALW, $29,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 5-11.

1A—

CLOSE TO ME, m, 6, Orb–Intimacy, by Awesome Again. O-Gene Burkholder, B-Columbine Stable, LLC (KY), T-Kim A. Puhl, J-Albert Lopez, $16,800.

1—

Right Trappe, f, 4, Trappe Shot–Right Decision, by Bernardini. ($4,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Gene Burkholder, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $5,600.

3—

Catabout, m, 5, Cowtown Cat–The Lady Waffles, by Wavering Monarch. O-R and P Racing Stables, LLC, B-Mapleton Thoroughbred Farm (OH), $4,300.