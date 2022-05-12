North American Allowance Results May 12

|BEL, 7TH, AOC, $94,000, 3YO/UP, 6FT, 5-12.
|5—
|MAXWELL ESQUIRE, h, 5, Discreet Cat–Momma’s Image, by Marquetry. O-Patricia A Generazio, B-Patricia Generazio (NY), T-Christophe Clement, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $51,700.
|2—
|Artemus Citylimits, g, 5, Temple City–Dene Court, by City Zip. ($34,000 ’18 FTKFEB; $85,000 2021 FTMWIN). O-Paradise Farms Corp, Staudacher, David and Dubb, Michael, B-Gunpowder Farms LLC (ON), $18,800.
|1—
|Fauci, c, 4, Malibu Moon–Tashzara (IRE), by Intikhab. ($175,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Lindy Farms and Ice Wine Stable, B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (KY), $11,280.
|Winning Time: 1:08 1/5 (fm)
|BEL, 8TH, ALW, $80,000, 3YO/UP, 7F, 5-12.
|2—
|KEY POINT, c, 3, Into Mischief–Polite Smile, by Distorted Humor. O-Jeff Drown, B-Jeff Drown (NY), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Manuel Franco, $44,000.
|6—
|Win for Gold, c, 4, Goldencents–Cool Ten Grand, by Malibu Moon. ($90,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Repole Stable, B-Sequel Stallions NY & StonestreetThoroughbred Holdings, LLC (NY), $16,000.
|3—
|Dr. Blute, g, 4, Not This Time–Truss, by Friends Lake. ($100,000 ’18 FTNOCT; $100,000 2020 FTMTYO). O-Flanagan Racing, B-Hidden Lake Farm LLC & Axle Ahlschwede (NY), $9,600.
|Winning Time: 1:24 (ft)
|GP, 6TH, AOC, $48,900, 3YO, 6F, 5-12.
|3—
|YES I’M A BEAST, g, 3, The Big Beast–Inpending Danger, by Go for Gin. O-Daniel L Walters, B-Joanne Margaret Crowe (FL), T-Rohan Crichton, J-Emisael Jaramillo, $31,300.
|4—
|Paco’s Pico, g, 3, Candy Ride (ARG)–Pico Duarte, by Storm Cat. O-Anthony Smith, Jr, B-Godolphin (KY), $9,680.
|5—
|Felix, c, 3, Cupid–City by the Bay, by City Zip. O-Oak Ridge Farm, B-Oak Ridge Farm (KY), $5,280.
|Winning Time: 1:09 (ft)
|IND, 8TH, ALW, $42,000, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 5-12.
|9—
|THEDEVILSALGORITHM, g, 5, Algorithms–No Little Angel, by Lord Carson. O-Spooky Hollow Racing, Inc, B-Spooky Hollow Racing, Inc (IN), T-John L. Langemeier, J-Marcelino Pedroza, Jr., $25,200.
|5—
|Drinkatthecreek, m, 6, Itsmyluckyday–Mizzen My Momma, by Mizzen Mast. O-Penny S Lauer, B-Penny S Lauer & Michael E Lauer (IN), $8,400.
|4—
|Vice Cop, g, 4, Skylord–She’s a Pioneer, by Pioneering. O-Donahoe, Patrick D and Donald, B-Patrick D Donahoe (IN), $4,200.
|Winning Time: 1:04 3/5 (ft)
|IND, 9TH, ALW, $41,000, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 5-11.
|4—
|MR. SPRINGTIME, g, 5, Mr. Noname–Spring Sunshine, by Galopin Charger. O-Eulogio Quinones, B-Shawn Strain (IN), T-Antonio Meraz, J-Uriel A. Lopez, $24,600.
|2—
|Amicable, c, 3, Jimmy Windows–Strike Four, by Home at Last. O-Kent Sprunger, B-Kent Sprunger (IN), $8,200.
|9—
|Me and Chili, c, 3, Lantana Mob–Coronado Crown, by Henny Hughes. ($7,200 ’20 FTKOCT). O-Ed Wright Cattle Company and Childers, Miles, B-Justice Farm & Greg Justice (IN), $4,100.
|Winning Time: 1:04 4/5 (ft)
|IND, 7TH, ALW, $41,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 5-12.
|4—
|BELLA BOLLE, f, 3, Mondavi–Colton’s Dilemma, by Timeraker. O-Marvin A Johnson LLC, B-Marvin A Johnson (IN), T-Marvin A. Johnson, J-Joseph D. Ramos, $24,600.
|3—
|Starlet Express, f, 4, Unbridled Express–Miss Carmelite, by Mutakddim. O-L T B, Inc and Hillerich Racing, Inc, B-LTB Inc & Hillerich Racing LLC (IN), $8,200.
|9—
|Perfect Smokey Eye, f, 4, Storm’s Eye–Perfect List, by Peaks and Valleys. ($700 ’19 INDOCT). O-Haran Thoroughbreds, LLC, B-Triple D Partners LLC (IN), $4,100.
|Winning Time: 1:05 1/5 (ft)
|WO, 3RD, OCL, $40,682, 3YO/UP, 5F, 5-12.
|5—
|ROCKCREST, g, 5, Old Forester–Saint Judy, by Mineshaft. (C$17,000 ’18 ONTAUG). O-Mouttet, Paul and Burke, Nigel R, B-Northern Dawn Stables Inc (ON), T-Nigel R. Burke, J-Keveh Nicholls, $23,550.
|1—
|Souper Classy, g, 4, Souper Speedy–Silver Adventure, by Silver Deputy. (C$57,000 ’19 ONTAUG). O-Mickey Demers, B-Jennifer S Leuty (ON), $9,281.
|2—
|Celebratory, g, 5, Congrats–Humorus Dilemma, by Sharp Humor. O-Colebrook Farms, B-Colebrook Farms (ON), $4,318.
|Winning Time: :57 (ft)
|PIM, 7TH, ALW, $40,600, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16MT, 5-12.
|2—
|I’M BLUSHING, f, 3, Mosler–Blushing Bride, by Miesque’s Son. O-Banner, John and Cheryl, B-John Banner & Cheri Banner (MD), T-Brittany T. Russell, J-Jevian Toledo, $24,000.
|3—
|Except Temptation, f, 4, Temple City–No Means No, by Louis Quatorze. O-Hickory Plains, B-Randy L Cohen & Alyse L Cohen (MD), $8,000.
|5—
|Quiet Imagination, m, 5, Imagining–Perfectly Quiet, by Quiet American. O-Harry Kassap LLC, B-Harry Kassap LLC (MD), $4,000.
|Winning Time: 1:46 1/5 (fm)
|WO, 6TH, OCL, $40,081, 3YO, F, 6F, 5-12.
|6—
|SOUPER FLASHY, f, 3, Souper Speedy–Flashy’s Legacy, by Curlin. O-Terra Racing Stable, B-Terra Farms Ltd (ON), T-Kevin Attard, J-Antonio A. Gallardo, $23,550.
|1—
|Forest B, f, 3, Old Forester–Ginger B, by Bold N’ Flashy. (C$24,000 ’20 ONTSEP). O-Ulwelling, Al and Bill, B-Paul Buttigieg & Ian Dick (ON), $7,850.
|2—
|Thatsitthatsall, f, 3, Silver Max–Ok One More, by Include. O-DR Against the Wind, Inc, B-Daniel A Mooney (ON), $4,318.
|Winning Time: 1:10 2/5 (ft)
|TDN, 4TH, ALW, $38,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 5-12.
|9—
|AMADEVIL, f, 4, Dominus–Preachette, by Pulpit. O-Blue Snow Racing Stables and Wolochuk, David, B-Imagine (OH), T-David Wolochuk, J-Chelsey Keiser, $24,360.
|8—
|Gonnabegood, f, 4, Macho Uno–My Mancita, by Mr. Greeley. O-Charlie J Williams LLC, B-Charlie J Williams, LLC (OH), $7,600.
|1—
|Tivis, f, 4, Tale of Ekati–Preseli’s Pulpit, by Pulpit. O-Hillburn Racing Stable LLC, B-Hillburn Racing Stable LLC (OH), $3,800.
|Winning Time: 1:10 4/5 (ft)
|IND, 2ND, ALW, $36,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 5-12.
|4—
|CASHABLE, f, 4, Will Take Charge–Hidden Assets, by Mt. Livermore. O-Klein Racing, B-Klein Racing (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Marcelino Pedroza, Jr., $21,600.
|1—
|Purr Sea, f, 3, Midshipman–Kitty’s Castle, by Cashel Castle. O-S D Brilie, Ltd Partnership, B-S D Brilie (IL), $7,200.
|5—
|Miss Bette Lute, f, 4, Midnight Lute–Miss Bette M, by Tale of the Cat. ($8,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Richard Cupp, B-Harry D Williamson & Midnight Lute Syndicate (KY), $3,600.
|Winning Time: 1:10 3/5 (ft)
|TDN, 3RD, ALW, $35,800, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 5-12.
|6—
|MASTEROFTHEHOUNDS, g, 4, Dominus–Keen Scent, by Foxhound. O-Allen, Lowell F and Bourke, W John, B-W John Bourke & Lowell F Allen (OH), T-Richard Zielinski, J-Ricardo Feliciano, $21,480.
|1A—
|Stunt Man, g, 3, Daredevil–Sara’s Smile, by Tale of the Cat. O-Mast Thoroughbreds LLC, B-R Gorham & Mast Thoroughbreds LLC (OH), $7,160.
|3—
|Traitor Amongst Us, g, 4, Fed Biz–Reliable Ema, by Smarty Jones. ($22,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Syd Racing, LLC, B-Larmon Cowles & Cristina Ventura (OH), $3,580.
|Winning Time: 1:05 4/5 (ft)
|CT, 7TH, AOC, $30,700, 4YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 5-11.
|4—
|JAYJAYDEE, g, 5, Jump Start–Miss Holicong, by First Samurai. O-Bush Racing Stable, B-Frances M Hartwell (PA), T-Anthony Farrior, J-Arnaldo Bocachica, $18,339.
|*1—
|Charitable Spenny, g, 6, Charitable Man–Treylucey, by Wekiva Springs. O-T W Stables LLC, B-Floyd A Taylor (WV), $6,113.
|2—
|Hobe Sound, g, 6, Brilliant Speed–Hobe Wins, by Exchange Rate. O-Reggetts Racing Stable, B-St Simon Place (KY), $3,057.
|Winning Time: 1:46 2/5 (ft)
|***Savatiano finished second but was disqualified and placed fourth.
|TDN, 5TH, ALW, $30,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 5-12.
|3—
|MACHISMO, g, 7, More Than Ready–Winsome Ways, by Smart Strike. ($500,000 ’16 KEESEP; $140,000 2017 KEENOV). O-David Wolochuk, B-Pin Oak Stud, LLC (KY), T-David Wolochuk, J-Luis Raul Rivera, $16,800.
|4—
|Mo Dont No, g, 9, Uncle Mo–Lilah, by Defrere. ($50,000 ’14 KEESEP). O-Syd Racing, LLC, B-Beechwood Racing Stable (OH), $7,600.
|7—
|Glennwood, g, 7, Paynter–Enchanted Woods, by Woodman. O-Jak Racing LLC, B-Zayat Stables, LLC (KY), $2,800.
|Winning Time: 1:11 (ft)
|EVD, 7TH, ALW, $30,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 5-11.
|6—
|STRONG BEAUTY, m, 5, Overanalyze–Headstrong Beauty, by Latent Heat. ($2,700 ’18 OBSJAN; $30,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Golden Rock Thoroughbreds, B-Terry Gabriel & Dr & Mrs E C Hart (LA), T-Ron Faucheux, J-Carlos L. Marquez, $18,000.
|3—
|Scarlett O’Hara, m, 5, Lone Star Special–Chickamauga, by Cuvee. O-Albert B Salmon, Jr, B-Tigertail Ranch (LA), $6,000.
|4—
|Lady Hopper, m, 5, Calibrachoa–Newmar, by Salt Lake. ($2,200 ’18 ESLYRL). O-David Morales, B-J Adcock (LA), $3,300.
|Winning Time: 1:04 2/5 (ft)
|EVD, 6TH, ALW, $26,000, 3YO/UP, 1MT, 5-11.
|1—
|DEER CROSSING, g, 5, Cross Traffic–Dancing Deer, by Deerhound. O-Set-Hut LLC, B-Circle H Farms (LA), T-Jeff Delhomme, J-Timothy Thornton, $15,600.
|3—
|Sy Michael, g, 4, Court Vision–Coco’s Shadow, by Sarava. O-Terry Paul Bodin, B-Terry P Bodin II & Terry P Bodin (LA), $5,200.
|6—
|Battle of Will, g, 4, Speightster–Shield of Sparta, by Kitten’s Joy. O-Faucheux, Ron and Romero, Larry J, B-Allied Racing Stables, LLC (LA), $2,860.
|Winning Time: 1:38 3/5 (fm)
