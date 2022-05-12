North American Allowance Results May 12

WO, 6TH, OCL, $40,081, 3YO, F, 6F, 5-12.

6—

SOUPER FLASHY, f, 3, Souper Speedy–Flashy’s Legacy, by Curlin. O-Terra Racing Stable, B-Terra Farms Ltd (ON), T-Kevin Attard, J-Antonio A. Gallardo, $23,550.

1—

Forest B, f, 3, Old Forester–Ginger B, by Bold N’ Flashy. (C$24,000 ’20 ONTSEP). O-Ulwelling, Al and Bill, B-Paul Buttigieg & Ian Dick (ON), $7,850.

2—

Thatsitthatsall, f, 3, Silver Max–Ok One More, by Include. O-DR Against the Wind, Inc, B-Daniel A Mooney (ON), $4,318.