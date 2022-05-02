North American Allowance Results May 2

TDN, 7TH, ALW, $32,700, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 5-2.

5—

JLO CAN DANCE, f, 4, Cinco Charlie–Shoes for Jlo, by Suave. ($3,500 ’19 KEESEP). O-Maria Quezada, B-Victor Zambrano (KY), T-Johanna Urieta, J-Ricardo Feliciano, $17,820.

6—

Windy Lu Who, m, 5, Justin Phillip–Windsail, by Grand Appointment. O-Pocket Aces Racing LLC and Susan Anderson Racing, LLC, B-Susan Anderson Racing LLC (OH), $7,940.

1—

Market Success, m, 6, Giant Oak–Street Success, by Street Cry (IRE). O-Elkhorn Oaks, Inc, B-Elkhorn Oaks Inc (OH), $3,970.