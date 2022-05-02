North American Allowance Results May 2

|PRX, 10TH, AOC, $52,080, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 5-2.
|9—
|ILKNUR, f, 4, Maclean’s Music–Keiai Tokyo, by Medaglia d’Oro. ($16,000 ’18 KEENOV; $40,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Jack J Armstrong, B-C Biscuit Racing & Smart Angle, LLP (PA), T-Robert Mosco, J-Jorge A. Vargas, Jr., $35,280.
|7—
|Onthisharvestmoon, f, 4, Malibu Moon–Prairy Kat (AUS), by Flying Spur (AUS). O-Pewter Stable, B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (KY), $8,400.
|4—
|Paper Mansion, f, 3, Tu Brutus (CHI)–Gymnast Jadie, by Concord Point. O-Ted Hoover, B-Rose Creek Farm (KY), $4,620.
|Winning Time: 1:11 3/5 (ft)
|TDN, 3RD, ALW, $40,100, 3YO/UP, 6F, 5-2.
|3—
|YOU’RE MY BOY BLUE, g, 4, Birdrun–Bet On the Blue, by E Dubai. O-Jefferson Evangelista, B-Hal Snowden Jr (OH), T-Javier Suarez, J-Fernando Salazar Becerra, $24,060.
|1—
|Ol’ Ned, g, 3, Cowtown Cat–My Lil’ Darlin, by Gimmeawink. O-Cathi Jones, B-Cathi Jones (OH), $8,020.
|4—
|Stone Cold Cat, g, 6, Stately Victor–Mizz Charlee, by Lear Fan. O-Laura Jackson, B-Ronald DeWolf (OH), $4,010.
|Winning Time: 1:13 (ft)
|TDN, 6TH, ALW, $40,100, 3YO/UP, 6F, 5-2.
|1A—
|BISCUITS AND GRITS, g, 4, Country Day–Broadway Annierose, by Stalwart. O-Charlie J Williams LLC, B-Clark and Boebel (OH), T-Michael L. Rone, J-Malcolm Franklin, $24,060.
|7—
|Team Hucky, h, 6, Caleb’s Posse–Winterello, by Thunderello. O-Team Ramgeet Racing Stable LLC, B-Team Ramgeet Racing LLC (OH), $8,020.
|1—
|Uptown, c, 4, Upstart–Mongoose Gold, by Mongoose. ($35,000 ’18 KEENOV; $30,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Charlie J Williams LLC, B-Donnybrook Stables & Wynn Blanton (OH), $4,010.
|Winning Time: 1:11 (ft)
|TDN, 7TH, ALW, $32,700, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 5-2.
|5—
|JLO CAN DANCE, f, 4, Cinco Charlie–Shoes for Jlo, by Suave. ($3,500 ’19 KEESEP). O-Maria Quezada, B-Victor Zambrano (KY), T-Johanna Urieta, J-Ricardo Feliciano, $17,820.
|6—
|Windy Lu Who, m, 5, Justin Phillip–Windsail, by Grand Appointment. O-Pocket Aces Racing LLC and Susan Anderson Racing, LLC, B-Susan Anderson Racing LLC (OH), $7,940.
|1—
|Market Success, m, 6, Giant Oak–Street Success, by Street Cry (IRE). O-Elkhorn Oaks, Inc, B-Elkhorn Oaks Inc (OH), $3,970.
|Winning Time: 1:40 2/5 (ft)
|TDN, 4TH, ALW, $29,700, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 5-2.
|2—
|ANDIAMA, m, 5, Lea–Alluvial Gold (IRE), by Danehill Dancer (IRE). ($190,000 2019 OBSAPR; $10,000 2020 FTKHRA). O-James Fisher, B-T/C Stable, LLC (KY), T-Candace M. Huffman, J-Guillermo Rodriguez, $18,414.
|6—
|Offtheroadagain, f, 3, Bal a Bali (BRZ)–Off the Road (BRZ), by Quick Road (BRZ). O-Westbrook Stables, LLC, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $5,940.
|1—
|Sky, f, 4, Brethren–Nevelee, by Maimonides. ($4,500 2020 OBSSUM). O-Dave Casalinova, B-Arindel (FL), $2,970.
|Winning Time: 1:06 (ft)
|FL, 8TH, ALW, $25,800, 3YO/UP, 4 1/2F, 5-2.
|6—
|HONOR AMONG MEN, g, 5, Bayern–Sweet Destiny, by Curlin. ($220,000 ’17 KEENOV; $435,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Ron Cecere, B-SF Bloodstock LLC (NY), T-Chris J. Englehart, J-John R. Davila, Jr., $15,480.
|9—
|I Found It, g, 3, Brethren–Dancingtothestars, by Good Journey. ($3,500 ’20 OBSOCT; $20,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-Edwin Mundo, B-Arindel (NY), $5,160.
|2—
|Waheel, c, 3, Union Jackson–Influenced, by Malibu Moon. O-Henry Steadman, B-Hidden lake Farm, LLC (NY), $2,580.
|Winning Time: :51 2/5 (ft)
|FL, 3RD, ALW, $25,800, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 5-2.
|3—
|DAREDEVIL BULL, f, 3, Daredevil–Downstream Bull, by Holy Bull. O-Englehart, Jeffrey S and Abramowitz, Darryl E, B-Stephen T Sinatra (NY), T-Jeffrey S. Englehart, J-Andre Shivnarine Worrie, $15,480.
|1—
|Get Your Gold, f, 3, Teuflesberg–Holy Gold, by Touch Gold. O-Seacoast Thoroughbreds of N E, B-Seacoast Thoroughbreds of New England (NY), $5,160.
|2—
|Dare to Be Great, f, 3, Stephanoatsee–Born Sunday, by Key Contender. O-Chevalier Stable, B-Edward L Shapoff & FG Stallion, LLC (NY), $2,838.
|Winning Time: 1:13 (ft)
|FL, 7TH, ALW, $25,740, 3YO/UP, 4 1/2F, 5-2.
|8—
|FATHER WALSH, g, 3, Twirling Candy–She’s Stones Sis, by Giant’s Causeway. O-Roddy J Valente, B-Roddy J Valente (NY), T-Paul W. Barrow, J-Andre Shivnarine Worrie, $15,480.
|7—
|Oliver’s Fortune, g, 4, Laoban–Elusive Jozi, by Johannesburg. O-Seacoast Thoroughbreds of N E, B-Seacoast Thoroughbreds of New England (NY), $5,160.
|5—
|Nightspot, g, 5, Orientate–Disco Sis, by Disco Rico. O-Wayne E Sparling, B-Richard J Lugovich (NY), $2,580.
|Winning Time: :53 2/5 (ft)
|FL, 5TH, ALW, $24,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 5-2.
|1—
|THATS PRETTY NICE, f, 3, Maclean’s Music–Me and Mine, by Bernardini. ($2,500 ’20 KEESEP). O-Jeffrey S Englehart, B-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, Inc (ON), T-Jeffrey S. Englehart, J-Andre Shivnarine Worrie, $13,680.
|3—
|No Chalk, f, 3, Tapiture–Justleavemealone, by Speightstown. O-Matties Racing Stable LLC, B-Matties Racing Stable (NY), $5,160.
|2—
|Starship Precious, f, 3, Freud–Missunitednations, by Peace Rules. O-Starship Stables, B-Mustang Farms, Inc (NY), $2,838.
|Winning Time: 1:12 4/5 (ft)
