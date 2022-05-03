North American Allowance Results May 3

|CD, 8TH, AOC, $127,678, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 5-3.
|11—
|NIGHT TIME, h, 5, Majesticperfection–Silent Joy, by Kitten’s Joy. ($210,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Blue Devil Racing Stable (Holliday), B-Brereton C Jones (KY), T-Dale L. Romans, J-Joel Rosario, $77,380.
|8—
|Coltonator, g, 6, Congrats–Victorina, by Delaware Township. ($40,000 ’16 KEENOV; $105,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Tamaroak Partners LLC, B-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, Inc (KY), $26,800.
|12—
|Verb, h, 5, Dialed In–Pajama Bottom, by Include. ($65,000 ’17 KEENOV). O-Calumet Farm, B-Cave Brook Farm (KY), $13,400.
|Winning Time: 1:04 (sy)
|CD, 5TH, ALW, $122,723, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 5-3.
|9—
|MILLEFEUILLE, f, 4, Curlin–Bandana, by War Front. O-Juddmonte, B-Juddmonte Farms Inc (KY), T-William I. Mott, J-Joel Rosario, $73,420.
|12—
|High Fashion, f, 4, Union Rags–Miracle Run, by Street Cry (IRE). O-Humphrey, Jr, G Watts and Farish, William S, B-G Watts Humphrey Jr & W S Farish (KY), $25,400.
|11—
|Laynlomakndough, f, 4, Bodemeister–Twiggles, by Maria’s Mon. O-Joseph M Imbesi, B-Joseph Imbesi (KY), $12,700.
|Winning Time: 1:38 (sy)
|PRX, 10TH, AOC, $61,380, 3YO, F, 6F, 5-3.
|5—
|YOU LOOK COLD, f, 3, Frosted–Lucky Draw, by Lookin At Lucky. O-Kinsman Stable and McCrea, Bruce, B-Blackstone Farm, LLC (PA), T-Robert R. O’Connor, II, J-Paco Lopez, $37,800.
|4—
|Mia Tosca, f, 3, Animal Kingdom–Queen Scheherazade, by Smart Strike. ($5,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Pewter Stable and Bontempo, Renzo A, B-Blackstone Farm, LLC (PA), $12,600.
|1—
|Crazy Serena, f, 3, Declaration of War–Impazibly Fleet, by Mission Impazible. ($38,000 ’20 FTMYRL; $20,000 2021 OBSSPR). O-Angel Alciro Castillo, Jr, B-Woodford Equine (PA), $6,930.
|Winning Time: 1:11 1/5 (ft)
|IND, 2ND, AOC, $47,120, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 5-3.
|4—
|CHANDANA, f, 4, Flat Out–Beaugeste, by Military. O-Sentel, Ken and Dorris, Judy, B-Judy Dorris & Ken Sentel (IN), T-Robert E. Dobbs, Jr., J-Rodney A. Prescott, $31,920.
|3—
|Jungle Juice (IRE), m, 6, Bungle Inthejungle (GB)–Riymaisa (IRE), by Traditionally. (16,000gns ’16 TATDEC; 32,000EUR ’17 GOFSPT; 34,000gns 2019 TATDEC). O-Ford, Beth and Meah, David, B-Ballybrennan Stud Ltd (IRE), $7,600.
|5—
|Sea Level, f, 3, Exaggerator–Miss Kekoa, by Exchange Rate. O-Butzow, Barry and Joni, B-Barry Butzow & Joni Butzow (KY), $3,800.
|Winning Time: 1:04 4/5 (sy)
|IND, 6TH, ALW, $45,000, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 5-3.
|6—
|CHIPOFFTHEOLDBLOCK, g, 5, Ready’s Image–Mizzen My Momma, by Mizzen Mast. O-Penny S Lauer, B-Penny S Lauer & Michael E Lauer (IN), T-Michael E. Lauer, J-Jon Kenton Court, $27,000.
|3—
|Nobody Listens, g, 4, Conveyance–Royalesque, by Chapel Royal. ($40,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Kwiatkowski, Matt, Kaylor, Jason and Browning, Roger D, B-Southern Chase Farm, Inc, Karen Dodd &Greg Dodd (IN), $9,000.
|7—
|Stop Hammertime, g, 6, Domestic Dispute–Insure, by Menifee. O-Thirstyacres Racing, LLC, B-Tianna Richardville (IN), $4,500.
|Winning Time: 1:04 1/5 (gd)
|TDN, 7TH, ALW, $41,500, 3YO/UP, 1M, 5-3.
|7—
|MORESTRIDE, c, 4, Midshipman–Smart Stride, by Smart Strike. O-Michael L Rone, B-Steve M DeMaiolo (OH), T-Michael L. Rone, J-Luis Raul Rivera, $24,900.
|3—
|Going With Style, g, 6, Overanalyze–Kellys on a Mishon, by Equality. O-R Terry Young, B-Watershed Bloodstock LLC (OH), $8,300.
|8—
|Henry Mac, g, 4, Midshipman–Boom Boom Bertie, by Thunder Gulch. O-Thomson, Dustin J and Slaughter, James, B-Dustin J Thomson & James Slaughter (OH), $4,150.
|Winning Time: 1:39 3/5 (gd)
|IND, 4TH, ALW, $40,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5F, 5-3.
|8—
|SMOOTH JUSTICE, f, 4, Upstart–Radiant Justice, by Glitterman. ($12,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Spiess Stable LLC and Klopp, Randy, B-Justice Farm & Greg Justice (IN), T-Randy L. Klopp, J-Joseph D. Ramos, $24,000.
|9—
|Poetic Verse, f, 3, Jimmy Creed–K C’s Songofprayer, by Songandaprayer. ($6,000 ’20 KEEJAN). O-Mast Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Sugarland Thoroughbreds, LLC (IN), $8,000.
|2—
|Lil Evie, f, 3, Ready’s Image–My Oh My, by Broken Vow. O-Whitaker, Larry and Charlene, B-Larry Whitaker & Charlene Whitaker (IN), $4,000.
|Winning Time: :59 1/5 (my)
|IND, 5TH, ALW, $36,000, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 5-3.
|5—
|TORONTOTORO, h, 5, American Pharoah–Banga Ridge, by Snow Ridge. O-Saintsbury Farms Inc, B-Christine Hayden (ON), T-Paul McEntee, J-Deshawn L. Parker, $21,600.
|4—
|Big Nick, g, 4, Bayern–Appearance, by Harlington. ($25,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Southwest Racing Stables Inc, B-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, Inc (KY), $7,200.
|3—
|Alebrije, c, 3, Big Blue Kitten–Saintfully, by Lonhro (AUS). ($25,000 ’20 OBSOCT). O-Hernandez Racing Club, Inc, B-Calumet Farm (KY), $3,600.
|Winning Time: 1:05 1/5 (gd)
|PRX, 9TH, ALW, $35,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 5-3.
|1—
|AEGEAN SEA, f, 4, Strong Mandate–Santorini Moon, by Malibu Moon. O-Class Personified Stable, B-Marshall Gramm & Clay Sanders (PA), T-Howard R. Brown, Jr., J-Silvestre Gonzalez, $21,000.
|2—
|Midnight Obsession, f, 4, Overanalyze–Halo Hollie, by Halo’s Image. O-Main Line Racing Stable, B-Four Bucks Racing (PA), $7,000.
|6—
|Argentina Girl, f, 3, Uncle Lino–Argentina, by Storm Cat. ($10,000 ’20 FTMYRL; $97,000 2021 FTMTYO). O-Richie’s World Stables LLC, B-Robert G Klimasewski & Tammy L Klimasewski (PA), $3,850.
|Winning Time: 1:40 (ft)
|TUP, 1ST, ALW, $32,410, 3YO, 6 1/2F, 5-3.
|2—
|PEPPER SPRAY, g, 3, Tale of Ekati–A P Pepper, by A. P. Warrior. O-Roys Mansur, B-Roys Mansur (KY), T-Edward J. Kereluk, J-Luis A. Valenzuela, $20,094.
|4—
|Two Guns, g, 3, Cairo Prince–Factfull, by The Factor. ($4,000 ’20 KEESEP; $20,000 2021 OBSSUM). O-Don Schnell, B-Pippas Hurricane (KY), $6,482.
|1—
|Diamond Rim, c, 3, Not This Time–Nurse Donna, by Vindication. ($135,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Earnhardt, Patti and Earnhardt III, Hal J, B-Brandywine Farm & Jim & Pam Robinson (KY), $3,241.
|Winning Time: 1:15 (ft)
|WRD, 3RD, ALW, $30,250, 3YO, 1M, 5-3.
|2—
|BRODY’S STREAK, g, 3, Brody’s Cause–Part of the Charm, by Tapit. ($20,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Larry S Henry, B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (KY), T-Alex T. Hartman, J-Kylee R. Jordan, $16,500.
|5—
|Beckett’s Luckyday, g, 3, Itsmyluckyday–Serene Serena, by Beau Genius. O-Swan, Patrick E, and Lewis, Robert E, B-Pat Swan & Robert Lewis (OK), $7,150.
|1—
|Rowdy Rascal, g, 3, Den’s Legacy–Dancing Diva, by Affirmatif. O-JT Stables, LLC, B-Harmony Stable LLC (OK), $4,125.
|Winning Time: 1:38 2/5 (sy)
|TDN, 6TH, ALW, $29,700, 3YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 5-3.
|6—
|SURF AND TURF, g, 6, Kitten’s Joy–First in Time, by Broken Vow. ($225,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Carly S Hamel, B-Kenneth L Ramsey & Sarah K Ramsey (KY), T-Odin J. Londono, Jr., J-Alexander Chavez, $17,820.
|4—
|Cosmic Treasure, g, 5, Treasure Beach (GB)–Sky Goddess, by Sky Mesa. O-Michael J Friedman, B-Dr Derek K Paul (FL), $5,940.
|5—
|Perfect Sense, g, 5, Tiznow–Symbol of Freedom, by Tapit. O-Khadeem Galloway, B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc (KY), $2,970.
|Winning Time: 1:43 3/5 (gd)
|BTP, 5TH, ALW, $28,500, 3YO/UP, 6F, 5-3.
|1A—
|BRIG, g, 4, Midshipman–Visual Arrest, by Pollard’s Vision. O-Mast Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Mast Thoroughbreds LLC (OH), T-Robert M. Gorham, J-Christian P. Pilares, $17,100.
|1—
|It’s Official, g, 5, Flat Out–Officially, by Officer. O-Mast Thoroughbreds LLC, B-R Gorham (OH), $5,700.
|2—
|Buckeye Magic, c, 4, Trappe Shot–Lady Buckeye, by Quiet American. O-Maccabee Farm LLC, B-Maccabee Farm (OH), $2,850.
|Winning Time: 1:10 4/5 (my)
|WRD, 4TH, ALW, $26,400, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 5-3.
|5—
|PLENTY OF VISION, f, 3, Pollard’s Vision–Plenty, by Boundary. O-Michael Schmidt, B-Center Hills Farm (OK), T-Scott E. Young, J-Floyd Wethey Jr., $15,352.
|6—
|The One for Fun, m, 5, Liaison–Ebony Uno, by Macho Uno. O-Wedington Thoroughbreds, B-Scott Pierce (OK), $5,704.
|3—
|Magic Mindy, f, 4, The Visualiser–Gold N Shaft, by Mineshaft. ($9,200 ’19 OKCSUM). O-James Clay Cameron, B-Center Hills Farm & Randy Blair (OK), $3,291.
|Winning Time: 1:38 3/5 (sy)
|FAN, 6TH, ALW, $23,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 5-3.
|4—
|LINDALOUIMAGE, f, 4, I Want Revenge–Frostina, by Alaskan Frost. O-Shellye Essenpreis, B-Garret A Sudbring (IL), T-Eddie M. Essenpreis, J-Victor Jadhir Bailon, $13,800.
|6—
|Rock the Birdhouse, m, 5, Birdstone–Limehouse Dancer, by Limehouse. O-Steven M Bush, B-Steven M Bush (IL), $4,600.
|7—
|Shez Reckless, f, 3, Daredevil–Ravin’s Rich Girl, by Corinthian. O-Patricia’s Hope LLC and Down The Stretch Racing Stables, Inc (Larry Rivelli), B-Richard Ravin (IL), $2,300.
|Winning Time: 1:06 3/5 (my)
