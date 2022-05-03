North American Allowance Results May 3

TDN, 7TH, ALW, $41,500, 3YO/UP, 1M, 5-3.

7—

MORESTRIDE, c, 4, Midshipman–Smart Stride, by Smart Strike. O-Michael L Rone, B-Steve M DeMaiolo (OH), T-Michael L. Rone, J-Luis Raul Rivera, $24,900.

3—

Going With Style, g, 6, Overanalyze–Kellys on a Mishon, by Equality. O-R Terry Young, B-Watershed Bloodstock LLC (OH), $8,300.

8—

Henry Mac, g, 4, Midshipman–Boom Boom Bertie, by Thunder Gulch. O-Thomson, Dustin J and Slaughter, James, B-Dustin J Thomson & James Slaughter (OH), $4,150.