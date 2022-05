North American Allowance Results May 4

TAM, 6TH, AOC, $36,000, 3YO, 7F, 5-4.

3—

MORGAN POINT, g, 3, Jess’s Dream–Sherrie Belle, by Outflanker. O-Robert C Roffey, Jr, B-Robert C Roffey Jr (FL), T-Chad J. Stewart, J-Jermaine V. Bridgmohan, $22,400.

5—

Tap First, g, 3, He’s Had Enough–Kaiken, by First Samurai. ($15,000 2021 OBSSUM). O-Asterace Group, LLC, B-Helen C Alexander & Stuart E Huston (FL), $7,480.

4—

Liveforthesong, g, 3, Tonalist–Live Every Day, by Lion Heart. ($20,000 ’20 FTYRLS). O-Arriagada, Juan and Bosso, M Robert, B-Get Away Farm (FL), $3,880.