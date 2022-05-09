North American Allowance Results May 9

|PRX, 10TH, AOC, $62,994, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6 1/2F, 5-9.
|6—
|CARTOUCHE, m, 5, Liam’s Map–Garnet Crystals, by Lion Heart. ($105,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-The Hakim’s Stable LLC, B-Blackstone Farm, LLC (PA), T-Mario A. Dominguez, J-Angel Castillo, $38,640.
|1—
|Tiz Gracie, m, 5, Talent Search–Tiz Beverly, by Tiznow. O-3 Amigos Stable and Home Team Stables, B-Glenn E Brok LLC (PA), $12,880.
|2—
|Lula’s Roadrunner, m, 5, Uptowncharlybrown–Be Bop a Lula, by Unbridled’s Song. O-Michael S Moriarty, B-Uptowncharlybrown Stud LLC (PA), $7,084.
|Winning Time: 1:17 2/5 (ft)
|PRX, 9TH, AOC, $45,360, 3YO, 1M, 5-9.
|4—
|SECRET ALLIANCE, g, 3, Curlin–Broken Silence, by Broken Vow. ($100,000 ’20 FTKOCT; $75,000 2021 FTMTYO). O-Alexandria Stable and Carguys Racing LLC, B-Scott Dilworth & Evan Dilworth (KY), T-John C. Servis, J-Kendrick Carmouche, $25,200.
|6—
|Loose Ends, g, 3, Divining Rod–Giant Shadow, by Giant’s Causeway. O-Runnymoore Racing, LLC, B-Gregory and Caroline Bentley Breeders (PA), $11,760.
|2—
|Kenner, c, 3, Laoban–Mystery Mix, by Awesome Again. ($55,000 ’20 OBSOCT; $160,000 2021 FTMTYO). O-Kernan, Jr, Morris E and Jagger Inc, B-Windylea Farm-New York LLC (NY), $4,620.
|Winning Time: 1:39 1/5 (ft)
|IND, 3RD, ALW, $38,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M 70Y, 5-9.
|7—
|LOUDER THAN WORDS, f, 3, Mr Speaker–Lionontheedge, by American Lion. O-Granitz, Anthony J, Wern, Michael J and Dhondt, Bob, B-Pat Doran & Dennis Doran (IN), T-Anthony J. Granitz, J-Samuel E. Bermudez, $22,800.
|2—
|Dash of Simplicity, m, 5, Archarcharch–Simply Dashing, by Discreet Cat. O-Jeffrey Boger, B-Jeffrey Boger (IN), $7,600.
|9—
|Splash of Tonic, f, 3, Protonico–Flower Child, by Flower Alley. O-Murphy, Bruce and Marvin A Johnson LLC, B-Marvin A Johnson & Bruce Murphy (IN), $3,800.
|Winning Time: 1:44 4/5 (ft)
|TDN, 5TH, ALW, $35,800, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 5-9.
|7—
|ASHLEYS CUPCAKE, f, 3, Dark Kestrel–Ashleys Ramona, by City Weekend. O-Jody R Waite, B-Harry D Waite & Jody R Waite (OH), T-Dennis L. Waite, J-Luciano Hernandez, $21,480.
|3—
|Wwinspired, f, 3, Twinspired–Witty Woman, by Red Bullet. O-Bruce C Ryan, B-Bruce C Ryan (OH), $7,160.
|6—
|Double Edged, f, 3, Added Edge–Designing Bellamy, by Bellamy Road. O-Marion F Gorham, B-Raimonde Farms Ltd (OH), $3,580.
|Winning Time: 1:07 2/5 (ft)
|TDN, 8TH, ALW, $35,800, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2F, 5-9.
|7—
|RUNLIKEJACKIEO, f, 3, Birdrun–Jackieosofabulous, by Kahuna Jack. O-R and P Racing Stables, LLC, B-Rodney Faulkner (OH), T-Rodney C. Faulkner, J-Brandon Tapara, $21,480.
|4—
|My Pie, f, 3, Sky Fire–Fun Size, by Frost Giant. O-Deborah Keiser, B-Deborah Ann Keiser (OH), $7,160.
|1—
|Lady Dyanaformer, f, 4, Vertiformer–Lady Macjazz, by Shakespeare. O-Kyle Rothfus, B-Kyle Rothfus (OH), $3,580.
|Winning Time: 1:06 1/5 (ft)
|TDN, 7TH, AOC, $31,400, 3YO/UP, 1M, 5-9.
|5—
|COMPLY, g, 4, Union Rags–Much Obliged, by Kingmambo. O-Charlie J Williams LLC, B-Pin Oak Stud, LLC (KY), T-Michael L. Rone, J-Luis Raul Rivera, $18,840.
|4—
|John’s Rock, g, 5, Bernardini–Sweet Cassiopeia, by Five Star Day. ($80,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Considine, Dan and Snowden, Steve C, B-Godolphin, Dan Considine & Steve Snowden (KY), $6,280.
|3—
|Longlivejustice, g, 4, Harry’s Holiday–Mining Town, by J Town. O-Lion Palm Racing Stable, B-Justice Farm & Greg Justice (IN), $3,140.
|Winning Time: 1:39 3/5 (ft)
|FL, 6TH, ALW, $25,770, 3YO/UP, F/M, 4 1/2F, 5-9.
|3—
|TOSCONOVA BEAUTY, f, 3, Boys At Tosconova–Dyna Vision, by City Zip. O-Dixon, Linda K and Alejandro, Hector M, B-Barry R Ostrager (NY), T-Linda K. Dixon, J-Nazario Alvarado, $15,480.
|8—
|Cinderella’s Cause, f, 4, Congrats–Myself, by Giant’s Causeway. ($70,000 ’19 FTNAUG; $135,000 2020 FTMTYO). O-Gary Barber, B-McMahon of Saratoga Thoroughbreds, LLC (NY), $5,160.
|7—
|Easy Play, f, 3, Big Brown–Sweet Frost, by Frost Giant. O-Sunrise Stables, B-Sunrise Stables (NY), $2,580.
|Winning Time: :52 3/5 (ft)
|FL, 7TH, ALW, $24,700, 3YO/UP, F/M, 4 1/2F, 5-9.
|1—
|QUEEN ARELLA, f, 4, Speightster–Unbridled Sonya, by Unbridled’s Song. ($1,000 ’19 FTKOCT). O-Reeves Thoroughbred Racing, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (NY), T-M. Anthony Ferraro, J-Luis E. Perez, $14,820.
|6—
|Ma Meatloaf, m, 6, Stay Thirsty–Poovey, by Graeme Hall. O-Luis A Ramirez, B-Repole Stables Inc (NY), $4,940.
|5—
|Saratoga Beauty, m, 5, Macho Uno–Wicked Beauty, by Vindication. ($15,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-Robert Photos, B-Richard Greeley (NY), $2,717.
|Winning Time: :52 4/5 (ft)
