North American Allowance Results May 9

IND, 3RD, ALW, $38,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M 70Y, 5-9.

7—

LOUDER THAN WORDS, f, 3, Mr Speaker–Lionontheedge, by American Lion. O-Granitz, Anthony J, Wern, Michael J and Dhondt, Bob, B-Pat Doran & Dennis Doran (IN), T-Anthony J. Granitz, J-Samuel E. Bermudez, $22,800.

2—

Dash of Simplicity, m, 5, Archarcharch–Simply Dashing, by Discreet Cat. O-Jeffrey Boger, B-Jeffrey Boger (IN), $7,600.

9—

Splash of Tonic, f, 3, Protonico–Flower Child, by Flower Alley. O-Murphy, Bruce and Marvin A Johnson LLC, B-Marvin A Johnson & Bruce Murphy (IN), $3,800.