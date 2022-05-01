North American Graded Stakes Results May 1

WILSHIRE S. (G3), SA, $101,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 5-1.

3—

CANOODLING, f, 4, Pioneerof the Nile–Miz Kella, by Harlan’s Holiday. ($180,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-B4 Farms, LLC, B-Stonehaven Steadings (KY), T-Mike Puype, J-Juan J. Hernandez, $60,000.

9—

Eddie’s New Dream, f, 4, Square Eddie–Walkingonadream, by Tapit. O-Reddam Racing LLC, B-Reddam Racing LLC (CA), $20,000.

11—

England’s Rose, m, 6, English Channel–Gingham and Lace, by Kris S.. ($140,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Mercedes Stables LLC, West Point Thoroughbreds, Dilworth, Scott, Ingordo, Dorothy, Ingordo, David and Mooney, F Steve, B-St George Farm LLC (KY), $12,000.

Also Ran: Amy C (GB), Javanica, Keyflower (FR), Stella Noir, Quiet Secretary.

Winning Time: 1:34 4/5 (fm)

Margins: 1 3/4, HF, 3/4.