North American Graded Stakes Results May 6

|KENTUCKY OAKS (G1), CD, $1,250,000, 3YO, F, 1 1/8M, 5-6.
|1—
|SECRET OATH, f, 3, Arrogate–Absinthe Minded, by Quiet American. O-Briland Farm, B-Briland Farm, Robert Mitchell &Stacy Mitchell (KY), T-D. Wayne Lukas, J-Luis Saez, $705,250.
|4—
|Nest, f, 3, Curlin–Marion Ravenwood, by A.P. Indy. ($350,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Repole Stable, Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners and House, Michael, B-Ashview Farm & Colts Neck Stables (KY), $227,500.
|9—
|Desert Dawn, f, 3, Cupid–Ashley’s Glory, by Honour and Glory. O-H and E Ranch, Inc, B-H & E Ranch (AZ), $113,750.
|Also Ran: Echo Zulu, Kathleen O., Shahama, Turnerloose, Cocktail Moments, Candy Raid, Nostalgic, Goddess of Fire, Hidden Connection, Yuugiri, Venti Valentine.
|Winning Time: 1:49 2/5 (wf)
|Margins: 2, HF, HF.
|Odds: 4.40, 2.40, 50.00.
|LA TROIENNE S. (G1), CD, $750,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 5-6.
|6—
|PAULINE’S PEARL, f, 4, Tapit–Hot Dixie Chick, by Dixie Union. O-Stonestreet Stables LLC, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Joel Rosario, $455,700.
|2—
|Shedaresthedevil, m, 5, Daredevil–Starship Warpspeed, by Congrats. ($100,000 ’17 KEENOV; $280,000 2019 KEENOV; $5,000,000 2021 FTKNOV). O-Flurry Racing Stables LLC, Qatar Racing Limited and Whisper Hill Farm, LLC, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), $147,000.
|7—
|Ava’s Grace, f, 4, Laoban–Cover Girl Elle, by Out of Place. O-Cypress Creek Equine, B-Southern Equine Stables, LLC (KY), $73,500.
|Also Ran: Battle Bling, She’s All Wolfe, Jilted Bride, Temper Time.
|Winning Time: 1:42 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: HF, 2 3/4, 1.
|Odds: 1.90, 0.80, 12.70.
|ALYSHEBA S. (G2), CD, $500,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 5-6.
|5—
|OLYMPIAD, c, 4, Speightstown–Tokyo Time, by Medaglia d’Oro. ($700,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Grandview Equine, Cheyenne Stable, LLC and LNJ Foxwoods, B-Emory A Hamilton (KY), T-William I. Mott, J-Junior Alvarado, $303,800.
|7—
|Happy Saver, h, 5, Super Saver–Happy Week, by Distorted Humor. O-Wertheimer and Frere, B-Wertheimer et Frere (KY), $98,000.
|8—
|Title Ready, h, 7, More Than Ready–Title Seeker, by Monarchos. O-Charles E Fipke, B-Charles Fipke (KY), $49,000.
|Also Ran: Weyburn, Soy Tapatio, Fulsome, Max Player.
|Winning Time: 1:41 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2HF, 1HF, 2HF.
|Odds: 0.90, 3.70, 25.80.
|EDGEWOOD S. (G2), CD, $500,000, 3YO, F, 1 1/16MT, 5-6.
|9—
|NEW YEAR’S EVE, f, 3, Kitten’s Joy–Awesome Rafaela (BRZ), by Elusive Quality. ($105,000 ’20 FTKOCT). O-Marc Detampel, B-1 0stud TNT Llc (KY), T-Brendan P. Walsh, J-Luis Saez, $294,500.
|3—
|McKulick (GB), f, 3, Frankel (GB)–Astrelle (IRE), by Makfi (GB). (180,000GNS ’20 TATOCT). O-Klaravich Stables, Inc., B-Essafinaat UK Ltd. (GB), $95,000.
|5—
|Dolce Zel (FR), f, 3, Zelzal (FR)–Dolce Attesa (GB), by Dr Fong. O-Dubb, Michael, Madaket Stables LLC, and LaPenta, Robert V., B-Scuderia Micolo Di Nicola Galli & C. SNC (FR), $47,500.
|Also Ran: Kneesnhips, Dream Lith, Beechnut Trophy, Tap Dancing Lady, My Philly Twirl, Spicer, An Agent Mistake.
|Winning Time: 1:43 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: 2 3/4, 4HF, HF.
|Odds: 14.60, 2.30, 2.00.
|EIGHT BELLES S. (G2), CD, $500,000, 3YO, F, 7F, 5-6.
|8—
|MATAREYA, f, 3, Pioneerof the Nile–Innovative Idea, by Bernardini. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin LLC (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Flavien Prat, $297,600.
|2—
|Pretty Birdie, f, 3, Bird Song–Bird Sense, by Street Sense. O-Marylou Whitney Stables (Hendrickson), B-Marylou Whitney Stables LLC (KY), $96,000.
|5—
|Wicked Halo, f, 3, Gun Runner–Just Wicked, by Tapit. O-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC (KY), $48,000.
|Also Ran: Marissa’s Lady, Sweet Dani Girl, Gerrymander, Awake At Midnyte, Lac Vieux Desert, Ain’t Easy.
|Winning Time: 1:21 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2 1/4, 2, 4HF.
|Odds: 1.00, 7.70, 12.80.
|TWIN SPIRES TURF SPRINT (G2), CD, $500,000, 3YO/UP, 5 1/2FT, 5-6.
|10—
|ARREST ME RED, c, 4, Pioneerof the Nile–Maraschino Red, by Medaglia d’Oro. O-Lael Stables, B-Mr & Mrs M Roy Jackson (KY), T-Wesley A. Ward, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $285,200.
|6—
|Bran (FR), g, 4, Muhaarar (GB)–Best Intent (GB), by King’s Best. (36,000EUR ’19 ARQOCT; 80,000EUR 2021 ARQARC). O-Hronis Racing LLC, B-Lordship Stud (FR), $92,000.
|1—
|Gregorian Chant (GB), g, 6, Gregorian (IRE)–Tabrina (IRE), by Fasliyev. (7,000gns ’16 TATDEC; 23,000EUR ’17 TATIRE). O-Old Bones Racing Stable, LLC, Slam Dunk Racing and Nentwig, Michael, B-Clarendon Farm (GB), $46,000.
|Also Ran: Gear Jockey, Diamond Oops, Caravel, Just Might, Chasing Artie, Johnny Unleashed, Whatmakessammyrun, The Lir Jet (IRE), Cowan, Pyron.
|Winning Time: 1:04 (fm)
|Margins: 1 3/4, NO, HD.
|Odds: 2.70, 40.10, 10.10.
|MODESTY S. (G3), CD, $250,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/8MT, 5-6.
|8—
|BLEECKER STREET, f, 4, Quality Road–Lemon Liqueur, by Exchange Rate. ($400,000 ’19 FTSAUG). O-Peter M Brant, B-Branch Equine, LLC (KY), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Flavien Prat, $148,800.
|1—
|Fluffy Socks, f, 4, Slumber (GB)–Breakfast Time, by Kitten’s Joy. O-Head of Plains Partners LLC, B-Head Of Plains Partners (KY), $48,000.
|6—
|Hendy Woods, m, 5, Uncle Mo–Separate Forest, by Forestry. O-Stonestreet Stables LLC, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), $24,000.
|Also Ran: Lake Lucerne, She Can’t Sing, Pass the Plate, Curly Ruth, Stand Tall, Mona Stella.
|Winning Time: 1:50 (fm)
|Margins: HF, HF, 1HF.
|Odds: 1.00, 2.50, 7.80.
