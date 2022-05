North American Graded Stakes Results May 7

PAT DAY MILE S. (G2), CD, $500,000, 3YO, 1M, 5-7.

5—

JACK CHRISTOPHER, c, 3, Munnings–Rushin No Blushin, by Half Ours. ($135,000 ’20 FTKOCT). O-Bakke, Jim, Isbister, Gerry, Coolmore Stud and White Birch Farm, Inc, B-Castleton Lyons & Kilboy Estate (KY), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $291,400.

3—

Pappacap, c, 3, Gun Runner–Pappascat, by Scat Daddy. O-Rustlewood Farm, Inc, B-Rustlewood Farm, Inc (FL), $94,000.

11—

My Prankster, c, 3, Into Mischief–My Wandy’s Girl, by Flower Alley. ($600,000 ’20 FTYRLS). O-Low, Lawana L and Robert E, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), $47,000.

Also Ran: O Captain, Trafalgar, Doppelganger, Tejano Twist, Kavod, Major General, Trademark, Ben Diesel.

Winning Time: 1:34 4/5 (ft)

Margins: 3 3/4, HD, 2.