May 9, 2022

North American Graded Stakes Results May 8

May 8, 2022 Brisnet Staff Data Reports, Maidens & Results 0

RUFFIAN S. (G2), BEL, $200,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 5-8.
4—SEARCH RESULTS, f, 4, Flatter–Co Cola, by Candy Ride (ARG). ($310,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Klaravich Stables, Inc, B-Machmer Hall (KY), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $110,000.
3—Royal Flag, m, 6, Candy Ride (ARG)–Sea Gull, by Mineshaft. O-WS Farish, B-W S Farish (KY), $40,000.
2—Lady Rocket, m, 5, Tale of the Cat–Allons Danser, by Eskendereya. ($27,000 ’17 KEENOV; $60,000 ’18 OBSOCT; $420,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Frank Fletcher Racing Operations, Inc and Ten Strike Racing, B-La Ciega LLC & Tale Of The Cat Syndicate (KY), $24,000.
Also Ran: Bank Sting, Make Mischief, Zaajel.
Winning Time: 1:34 4/5 (my)
Margins: 3, 1HF, 5 1/4.
Odds: 3.90, 1.95, 1.30.
 
WHIMSICAL S. (G3), WO, $120,599, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 5-8.
6—OUR SECRET AGENT, m, 5, Secret Circle–Avalos, by Holy Bull. O-Gary Barber, B-Paul Tackett Revocable Trust (KY), T-Mark E. Casse, J-Kazushi Kimura, $69,711.
5—Boardroom, m, 5, Commissioner–Money Madness, by Rahy. ($40,000 ’18 FTKJUL; $475,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-LNJ Foxwoods, B-Polo Green Stable, Inc (KY), $23,237.
2—Dreaming of Drew, f, 4, Speightster–Dreaming of Liz, by El Prado (IRE). O-Hoolie Racing Stable, LLC and Madaket Stables LLC, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (ON), $15,336.
Also Ran: Artie’s Princess, Millennium Force, Lorena, Dirty Dangle.
Winning Time: 1:09 3/5 (ft)
Margins: 2 3/4, HF, 3/4.
Odds: 5.60, 1.10, 3.55.
 
DAVID SEMMES MEMORIAL S. (NSA-G2), GRM, $58,500, 4YO/UP, 2 1/8MT, 5-7.
2—REDICEAN (GB), g, 8, Medicean (GB)–Red Halo (IRE), by Galileo (IRE). (50,000gns ’14 TATDEC; 34,000gns ’15 TATOCT; 85,000gns 2017 TATHIT). O-Sharon E Sheppard, B-Cheveley Park Stud Ltd (GB), T-Leslie F. Young, J-Thomas Garner, $45,000.
3—Belfast Banter (IRE), g, 7, Jeremy–Sumtin Nice (IRE), by Simply Great (FR). (10,000EUR ’16 TATNNH; 28,000EUR 2018 GOFLRS; 30,000GBP 2019 CHEAPR). O-Irvin S Naylor, B-Seamus Cooney (IRE), $13,500.
1—City Dreamer (IRE), g, 8, Casamento (IRE)–Cadescia (IRE), by Cadeaux Genereux (GB). (15,000gns ’15 TATOCT; 20,000gns 2016 TATGNS; 40,000GBP 2018 GUKMAY). O-Riverdee Stable, B-Redpender Stud Ltd (IRE), $0.
Also Ran: Going Country (IRE).
Winning Time: 4:47 3/5 (sf)
Margins: 54.
Odds: 4.80, 1.40, 3.60.

