North American Graded Stakes Results May 8

RUFFIAN S. (G2), BEL, $200,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 5-8.

4—

SEARCH RESULTS, f, 4, Flatter–Co Cola, by Candy Ride (ARG). ($310,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Klaravich Stables, Inc, B-Machmer Hall (KY), T-Chad C. Brown, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $110,000.

3—

Royal Flag, m, 6, Candy Ride (ARG)–Sea Gull, by Mineshaft. O-WS Farish, B-W S Farish (KY), $40,000.

2—

Lady Rocket, m, 5, Tale of the Cat–Allons Danser, by Eskendereya. ($27,000 ’17 KEENOV; $60,000 ’18 OBSOCT; $420,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Frank Fletcher Racing Operations, Inc and Ten Strike Racing, B-La Ciega LLC & Tale Of The Cat Syndicate (KY), $24,000.

Also Ran: Bank Sting, Make Mischief, Zaajel.

Winning Time: 1:34 4/5 (my)

Margins: 3, 1HF, 5 1/4.