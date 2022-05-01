North American Maiden Winners May 1

Gone Astray–White Hands by Exchange Rate; PUTTHEPASTBEHIND, g, 2, LRL, Msw, 5-1, 4 1/2f, :52 4/5. B-Dancing Wind Stables LLC (FL.). $4,000 ’21 OBSJAN.

Not This Time–Lady of the Glen by Purim; BOTTA SWING, f, 2, WO, Msw, 5-1, 4 1/2f, :50 4/5. B-Kestrel Stud LLC (ON.). $160,000 ’21 KEESEP.

Curlin–Silvester Lady (GB) (G1), by Pivotal (GB); PIVOLIN, c, 3, LS, Msw, 5-1, 1m, 1:39 4/5. B-Aaron Sones (KY.). $90,000 ’20 KEESEP; $125,000 2021 OBSMAR.

Daredevil–Lady Haddassah by Whywhywhy; HADDASSAH’S DEVIL, g, 3, WO, Moc 25000, 5-1, 7f, 1:24 . B-Al Ulwelling & Bill Ulwelling (ON.). *1/2 to Haddassah(G3P$267,577).

Drill–Pursuing Fate by In Summation; BADBADBOBBY, g, 3, GP, Mcl 25000, 5-1, 6f, 1:10 3/5. B-Get Away Farm (FL.). $2,500 ’20 OBSOCT; $8,250 2021 OBSSUM.

Flatter–Miss Valentine (G3P$602,500), by Afleet Alex; COLLOQUY, c, 3, BEL, Msw, 5-1, 1 1/16m, 1:44 4/5. B-Waterville Lake Stables, Ltd LLC (NY.). $125,000 ’20 KEESEP.

Freud–Follow My Luck by Elusive Quality; ELUSIVE FREUD, g, 3, OP, Mcl 12500, 5-1, 6f, 1:12 2/5. B-Allen C. Hallett (NY.). $75,000 ’20 FTYRLS.

Gun Runner–Belle of Perintown (G2$265,465), by Dehere; ARI OAKLEY, f, 3, OP, Msw, 5-1, 6f, 1:10 . B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY.). *1/2 to Strike It Rich(G3) *1/2 to Tomlin(G2P$251,895).

Medaglia d’Oro–Dance Quietly by A.P. Indy; BAILADOR, c, 3, GP, Msw, 5-1, a1m 70y, 1:42 3/5. B-Whisper Hill Farm LLC (KY.).

Mr. Gold Mover–Heavens Lane by Devon Lane; HEAR ME ROAR, f, 3, SRP, Msw, 5-1, 4 1/2f, :52 2/5. B-Robert Driggers & Del Rae Driggers (NM.).

Point of Entry–Soother by Rahy; CANISY, f, 3, BEL, Msw, 5-1, 1 1/16mT, 1:42 2/5. B-Tom Evans & Pam Clark (KY.). $40,000 ’20 FTYRLS. *1/2 to Carotari(G3P$556,863).

Race Day–I Got This by Borrego; UNCLE SPIDER, g, 3, WO, Moc 40000, 5-1, 6 1/2f, 1:16 3/5. B-Donald Whalen & Track West Racing Inc. (ON.). C$40,000 ’20 ONTSEP.

Souper Speedy–Hold That Echo by Hold That Tiger; UNCLE JOE, c, 3, WO, Msw, 5-1, 7f, 1:21 4/5. B-Steven Chircop (ON.).

Strong Mandate–Conway Two Step by Spanish Steps; UNBRIDLED GLITTER, f, 3, GP, Mcl 12500, 5-1, 1m, 1:38 2/5. B-Loren Nichols (FL.). $22,000 2021 OBSMAR.

Texas Chrome–Stephanies Wildcat by D’wildcat; BLOW SUM SMOKE, f, 3, OP, Mcl 20000, 5-1, 6f, 1:12 4/5. B-Keene Thoroughbreds, LLC (AR.).

Tonalist–Cruzette by War Pass; WATCH YOUR TONE, f, 3, LRL, Mcl 16000, 5-1, 6f, 1:13 2/5. B-Equus Farm (KY.). $15,000 ’20 FTKOCT.

Too Much Bling–Flying by Fayth by Flying Baron; TAPPIN’ THE BLING, g, 3, LS, Mcl 7500, 5-1, 5f, 1:00 3/5. B-Fred Walden (TX.).

Twirling Candy–Access to Charlie (MSW$260,220), by Indian Charlie; TWIST ‘N TWIRL, g, 3, LRL, Mcl 40000, 5-1, 1mT, 1:38 . B-Hillwood Stables, LLC (MD.).

Uncaptured–Marion Theatre by Montbrook; OCTOBER TIME, c, 3, GP, Mcl 12500, 5-1, a1m 70y, 1:44 1/5. B-Ocala Stud & J. Michael O’Farrell, Jr. (FL.). $60,000 2021 OBSMAR. *1/2 to Making Havoc($335,425) *1/2 to R Adios Jersey(G3$440,000).

Unified–Lovely Valentina by Street Boss; LITTLE BELITA, f, 3, GP, Mcl 16000, 5-1, a5 1/2f, 1:06 1/5. B-Southern Comfort Farm LLC (FL.).

Congrats–Miss Havisham by Dynaformer; SETTECENTO, g, 4, SA, Mcl 20000, 5-1, 1 1/16m, 1:46 2/5. B-Pam & Martin Wygod (KY.).

Forest Command–Stately and Mum by Stately Cielo; QUIET FOREST, f, 4, LA, Mcl 3500, 5-1, 4 1/2f, :52 2/5. B-Four Quarters Corp (CA.).

Grazen–A Kiss for Maria by First Defence; YES YOUR GRAZE, f, 4, GG, Mcl 8000, 5-1, 6f, 1:12 2/5. B-Tanya Rae Freeman (CA.).

Grazen–Piedras Negras by Unbridled; ALL FOUR WINDS, g, 4, SA, Mcl 50000, 5-1, 5 1/2f, 1:04 . B-Sparks View Farm LLC (KY.). $12,000 ’18 KEENOV; C$59,000 ’19 BRCSEP. *1/2 to La Traviata(G3).

Tonalist–I’m Always Hopeful by Arch; LONE SCOUT, g, 4, SA, Msw, 5-1, 1 1/8mT, 1:49 . B-The Elkstone Group LLC (MD.). $40,000 ’19 KEESEP. *1/2 to Nakamura(G2P$265,230).

War Front–Devil by Design (G3$268,041), by Medaglia d’Oro; DEVIL’S OUTLAW, c, 4, BEL, Msw, 5-1, 7fT, 1:22 1/5. B-John D. Gunther, Tony Chedraoui &Eurowest Bloodstock Services (KY.). *1/2 to Competitionofideas(G1$585,662).

Wilburn–Small Moves by Rockport Harbor; JUST WING IT, c, 4, FON, Mcl 10000, 5-1, 4f, :48 . B-John James Revocable Trust (OK.). $5,000 ’19 OKCSUM.

Jimmy Creed–What Will Be by Anees; ZOLA B, m, 5, LRL, Mcl 40000, 5-1, 5 1/2fT, 1:04 . B-Avla Pitts (MD.). $37,000 ’18 KEEJAN; $65,000 2019 OBSAPR. *1/2 to Alwaysmining(MSW$618,549).

Loveofthegame–Herwayorthehighway by Fit to Fight; LIMPERHOME, g, 5, FON, Msw, 5-1, 6f, 1:16 2/5. B-M L H Stable (NE.).

Will Take Charge–Entrustment by Forestry; WILLYMAR, m, 5, MNR, Msw, 5-1, 5f, 1:00 2/5. B-Siena Farms LLC (KY.).

Ronridge Will–Lady Elagence by Barberstown; GOLIATH RIDGE, g, 6, LS, Mcl 15000, 5-1, 1m, 1:42 1/5. B-Ronald Kotara (TX.).