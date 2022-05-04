North American Maiden Winners May 4

Overanalyze–Freud’s Irish Miss by Freud; TWO OF A KIND, c, 2, CD, Msw, 5-4, 5f, :57 4/5. B-C. W. Swann & Wetherbee Holdings, LLC. (KY.).

Bernardini–Snowdust by The Factor; BERNIE LOMAX, c, 3, CD, Mcl 50000, 5-4, 6f, 1:10 3/5. B-Godolphin & DP Racing, LLC (KY.). $50,000 ’20 KEESEP; $200,000 2021 FTMTYO.

Cairo Prince–Acrobatique by Discreet Cat; AL QAHIRA, f, 3, CD, Msw, 5-4, 1 1/8mT, 1:49 4/5. B-Alexander-Groves Thoroughbreds (KY.).

Dortmund–Take Care Babe by Flatter; TAKIN RISKS, g, 3, BTP, Msw, 5-4, 6f, 1:13 1/5. B-John O’Meara & Charles Goldberg (NY.).

Firing Line–Undertheinfluence by Indy Wind; FIRING RANGE, g, 3, IND, Mcl 12500, 5-4, 1m, 1:41 . B-Deann Baer, Greg Baer DVM & Jay Goodwin (IN.).

Jess’s Dream–April Sonnet by Shakespeare; STRATFORD, g, 3, TAM, Mcl 25000, 5-4, 1 1/16m, 1:45 2/5. B-Cathy Rountree (FL.).

Jimmy Creed–Steel Courage by El Corredor; LATIGO, g, 3, IND, Msw, 5-4, 5f, :59 1/5. B-Deann Baer & Greg Baer (IN.). $8,000 ’20 KEEJAN.

Lord Nelson–Song of My Heart by Songandaprayer; SELENA SING, f, 3, IND, Mcl 20000, 5-4, 5f, :59 2/5. B-Gary Tussey (KY.).

Not This Time–In a Twinkling by Include; RED HURRICANE, g, 3, TUP, Moc 30000, 5-3, 6 1/2f, 1:16 . B-Rhapsody Farm LLC (NY.). $38,000 ’19 FTNOCT; $50,000 ’20 KEESEP.

Pioneerof the Nile–Cristina’s Journey (G2), by Any Given Saturday; BYZANTINE, f, 3, CD, Mcl 75000, 5-4, 1 1/16m, 1:44 4/5. B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY.).

Prayer for Relief–Bella Ann by Artie Schiller; BELLA’S PRAYER, g, 3, IND, Msw, 5-3, 5f, :59 2/5. B-John F. Haran (IN.).

Red Rocks (IRE)–Flatter Me Fiona by Flatter; BOULDER BAY, g, 3, IND, Msw, 5-4, 1m 70y, 1:46 . B-Steven West & Sharon E. Baker (IN.).

Vancouver (AUS)–Bounding Bi (MSP$364,580), by Outflanker; R REPOSADO LOCA, f, 3, TAM, Msw, 5-4, 5f, :58 4/5. B-Y-Lo Racing Stables, LLC (FL.). $8,000 ’20 KEESEP.

Atreides–Candys Girl (GB) by Bertolini; SWEET EMPIRE, f, 4, TDN, Mcl 12500, 5-4, 6f, 1:14 3/5. B-Raimonde Farms Ltd. (OH.).

Broken Vow–Ever So Pretty by Stormy Atlantic; TRATO, g, 4, BTP, Mcl 5000, 5-4, 5f, 1:00 2/5. B-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, Inc. (KY.). *1/2 to Snicket ($260,080).

Liam’s Map–La Trinacria by Harlan’s Holiday; CYCOLOGIST, f, 4, CD, Mcl 10000, 5-4, 7f, 1:25 3/5. B-Teresa Viola Racing Stables, LLC & St. Elias Stables, LLC (FL.). $60,000 ’19 KEESEP; $10,000 2022 KEEJAN.

Prospective–Circular Rainbow by Circular Quay; CATCH THE RAINBOW, f, 4, TAM, Mcl 10000, 5-4, 5 1/2f, 1:03 3/5. B-Thomas Equels (FL.). $10,000 ’19 OBSJAN.

Ride On Curlin–Body Talk by French Deputy; CURL TALK, f, 4, MNR, Msw, 5-3, 5f, 1:01 1/5. B-Lonnie Stokes (FL.).

Unbridled Energy–Comeflywithanangel by Equality; EL MEZCALITO, g, 4, TDN, Mcl 7500, 5-4, 6f, 1:14 4/5. B-Froilan Flores (OH.).