North American Non-Graded Stakes Results May 2

WILMA MANKILLER S., WRD, $51,700, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 5-2.

1—

DISTORTED FLASH, m, 5, Flashback–Unanimous Decision, by Distorted Humor. O-Bryan Hawk, B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc (KY), T-Joe S. Offolter, J-Gerardo Mora, $30,000.

7—

Dicey, m, 6, Flat Out–Broken Blues, by Broken Vow. ($43,000 ’17 OKCAUG). O-Swan, Patrick E and Lewis, Jay, B-John James Revocable Trust (OK), $11,000.

2—

Gotta See Red, f, 4, Pollard’s Vision–Gotagogotagogotago, by Kipling. O-Browning, Hal and Faulkner, David, B-Hal Browning & Dave Faulkner (OK), $6,050.

Also Ran: Five Pics Please, Polly Tiz, Blinkers, Medalla Match, La Morena, Star of the North.

Winning Time: 1:10 2/5 (sy)

Margins: 1 3/4, NK, 1HF.