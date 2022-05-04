North American Non-Graded Stakes Results May 4

WILLIAM WALKER S., CD, $197,250, 3YO, 5 1/2FT, 5-4.

5—

BIG INVASION, c, 3, Declaration of War–Curls in Place, by Curlin. ($72,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Reeves Thoroughbred Racing, B-John O’Meara (KY), T-Christophe Clement, J-Joel Rosario, $121,330.

3—

B D Valeski, g, 3, Mark Valeski–Keep the Source, by Brother Derek. ($1,700 ’20 KEESEP). O-Tagg Team Racing, Cain, Brad, Vanovich, Steve and Andriot, Steve, B-Brereton C Jones (KY), $39,300.

6—

Run Curtis Run, c, 3, Summer Front–My Magic Moment, by Forest Wildcat. ($45,000 ’20 FTMYRL). O-Dubb, Michael and Caruso, Michael J, B-Larry Goichman (NY), $17,150.

Also Ran: Candy Landing, Sooley, Lucci, Millennial Moon (GB).

Winning Time: 1:03 3/5 (fm)

Margins: 2, HF, NO.