North American Non-Graded Stakes Results May 4

|WILLIAM WALKER S., CD, $197,250, 3YO, 5 1/2FT, 5-4.
|5—
|BIG INVASION, c, 3, Declaration of War–Curls in Place, by Curlin. ($72,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Reeves Thoroughbred Racing, B-John O’Meara (KY), T-Christophe Clement, J-Joel Rosario, $121,330.
|3—
|B D Valeski, g, 3, Mark Valeski–Keep the Source, by Brother Derek. ($1,700 ’20 KEESEP). O-Tagg Team Racing, Cain, Brad, Vanovich, Steve and Andriot, Steve, B-Brereton C Jones (KY), $39,300.
|6—
|Run Curtis Run, c, 3, Summer Front–My Magic Moment, by Forest Wildcat. ($45,000 ’20 FTMYRL). O-Dubb, Michael and Caruso, Michael J, B-Larry Goichman (NY), $17,150.
|Also Ran: Candy Landing, Sooley, Lucci, Millennial Moon (GB).
|Winning Time: 1:03 3/5 (fm)
|Margins: 2, HF, NO.
|Odds: 0.50, 30.30, 15.00.
|
