May 5, 2022

North American Non-Graded Stakes Results May 4

May 4, 2022

WILLIAM WALKER S., CD, $197,250, 3YO, 5 1/2FT, 5-4.
5—BIG INVASION, c, 3, Declaration of War–Curls in Place, by Curlin. ($72,000 ’20 KEESEP). O-Reeves Thoroughbred Racing, B-John O’Meara (KY), T-Christophe Clement, J-Joel Rosario, $121,330.
3—B D Valeski, g, 3, Mark Valeski–Keep the Source, by Brother Derek. ($1,700 ’20 KEESEP). O-Tagg Team Racing, Cain, Brad, Vanovich, Steve and Andriot, Steve, B-Brereton C Jones (KY), $39,300.
6—Run Curtis Run, c, 3, Summer Front–My Magic Moment, by Forest Wildcat. ($45,000 ’20 FTMYRL). O-Dubb, Michael and Caruso, Michael J, B-Larry Goichman (NY), $17,150.
Also Ran: Candy Landing, Sooley, Lucci, Millennial Moon (GB).
Winning Time: 1:03 3/5 (fm)
Margins: 2, HF, NO.
Odds: 0.50, 30.30, 15.00.
 
ST. MATTHEWS OVERNIGHT S., CD, $158,700, 4YO/UP, 6F, 5-4.
4—TOP GUNNER, g, 5, Into Mischief–Downton My Lady, by Pioneerof the Nile. O-4 G Racing, LLC, B-Michael Talla (KY), T-John Alexander Ortiz, J-Reylu Gutierrez, $97,311.
6—Tulane Tryst, c, 4, Into Mischief–Desire Street, by Congrats. ($310,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-David Ingordo, B-Machmer Hall (KY), $31,810.
10—Quick Tempo, g, 4, Tapizar–Sing Dixie Sing, by Dixie Union. ($20,000 ’19 FTKOCT; $75,000 2020 OBSSPR). O-Bell Racing, LLC, B-Albert G Bell & Joyce E Bell (KY), $15,905.
Also Ran: Bango, Manny Wah, Tiger Dad.
Winning Time: 1:08 4/5 (ft)
Margins: 2, 1, 6 3/4.
Odds: 5.30, 1.00, 4.70.

