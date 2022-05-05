North American Non-Graded Stakes Results May 5

|UNBRIDLED SIDNEY S., CD, $199,835, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2FT, 5-5.
|8—
|TOBYS HEART, f, 4, Jack Milton–Pick of the Pack, by Lil’s Lad. ($5,500 ’19 FTKOCT; $45,000 2020 OBSMAR). O-Barber, Gary, Hamilton, Terry and Lynch, Brian A, B-Trackside Farms, Inc (KY), T-Brian A. Lynch, J-Jose L. Ortiz, $120,245.
|5—
|Change of Control, m, 6, Fed Biz–America’s Blossom, by Quiet American. ($27,000 ’16 KEENOV; $95,000 ’17 OBSOCT). O-Perry Harrison, B-Mr John O’ Meara (KY), $38,950.
|7—
|Goin’ Good, f, 4, Congrats–Good Deed, by Broken Vow. O-Klein Racing, B-Klein Racing (KY), $19,475.
|Also Ran: In Good Spirits, Catch a Bid, Brooke Marie, Bullseye Beauty, Ambassador Luna.
|Winning Time: 1:04 (fm)
|Margins: NK, 1HF, HF.
|Odds: 4.60, 3.40, 3.70.
|KENTUCKY JUVENILE, CD, $179,785, 2YO, 5F, 5-5.
|1—
|TOM’S REGRET, f, 2, Tom’s Tribute–Pure, by Quality Road. ($20,000 ’21 FTCSEP). O-Griffin Stables LLC, Carrillo, Saul, Flores, Victor M and Zondlo, Eugene, B-DP Racing, LLC (CA), T-Jorge Periban, J-Tyler Baze, $100,905.
|12—
|The Big Wam, c, 2, Mr. Big–Magnetic, by Forestry. O-Charles Bartlett, B-Keith E Marks (WA), $32,550.
|8—
|Ryvit, c, 2, Competitive Edge–She Is Bedazzling, by Medaglia d’Oro. ($70,000 ’21 TEXSUM). O-Heiligbrodt, L William and Corinne, B-Curt Leake (KY), $18,775.
|Also Ran: Mr. Gordy, Hurricane Debbie, Hill of Tara, Baytown Lovely, Simply Super, Lone Leader, Ferrari Kid, King Adrock, Cool Spirit.
|Winning Time: :58 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1, 3HF, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 2.20, 15.70, 5.60.
|OPENING VERSE OVERNIGHT S., CD, $157,400, 4YO/UP, 1MT, 5-5.
|9—
|GRAY’S FABLE, g, 7, Gio Ponti–Myrtle’s Gray, by Oratory. O-Goldfine, Steve, Provost, Kari and Zlonis, Jeff, B-Jeff Zlonis (KY), T-Roger L. Attfield, J-Luis Saez, $96,722.
|3—
|Hidden Stash, c, 4, Constitution–Making Mark Money, by Smart Strike. ($50,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-BBN Racing, LLC, B-Rhineshire Farm LLC (KY), $31,620.
|5—
|Mr Dumas, h, 6, Majesticperfection–Ready Love, by More Than Ready. ($4,200 ’17 KEEJAN; $20,000 ’17 OBSOCT; $100,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-WSS Racing LLC and Hooties Racing LLC, B-Ramspring Farm (KY), $15,810.
|Also Ran: Spanish Kingdom, Monarchs Glen (GB), Max K. O., Spectacular Gem.
|Winning Time: 1:36 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: HD, 2, NK.
|Odds: 2.20, 13.30, 1.20.
