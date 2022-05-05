North American Non-Graded Stakes Results May 5

KENTUCKY JUVENILE, CD, $179,785, 2YO, 5F, 5-5.

1—

TOM’S REGRET, f, 2, Tom’s Tribute–Pure, by Quality Road. ($20,000 ’21 FTCSEP). O-Griffin Stables LLC, Carrillo, Saul, Flores, Victor M and Zondlo, Eugene, B-DP Racing, LLC (CA), T-Jorge Periban, J-Tyler Baze, $100,905.

12—

The Big Wam, c, 2, Mr. Big–Magnetic, by Forestry. O-Charles Bartlett, B-Keith E Marks (WA), $32,550.

8—

Ryvit, c, 2, Competitive Edge–She Is Bedazzling, by Medaglia d’Oro. ($70,000 ’21 TEXSUM). O-Heiligbrodt, L William and Corinne, B-Curt Leake (KY), $18,775.

Also Ran: Mr. Gordy, Hurricane Debbie, Hill of Tara, Baytown Lovely, Simply Super, Lone Leader, Ferrari Kid, King Adrock, Cool Spirit.

Winning Time: :58 1/5 (ft)

Margins: 1, 3HF, 1 1/4.