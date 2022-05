North American Non-Graded Stakes Results May 6

NATURAL STATE BREEDERS’ S., OP, $150,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 5-6.

1—

THE MARY ROSE, m, 5, Macho Uno–Wood Rose, by Tiznow. O-Shortleaf Stable, Inc, B-Shortleaf Stable (AR), T-John Alexander Ortiz, J-Emmanuel Esquivel, $90,000.

6—

Connie K, f, 4, Street Strategy–Indian Clarkie, by Indian Charlie. O-Patterson, Randy and Morse, Randy L, B-Randy Patterson & Randy Morse (AR), $30,000.

10—

Kaboom Baby, f, 4, Hightail–Ready for Life, by More Than Ready. O-Tracy K Selby, B-Tracy K Selby (AR), $15,000.

Also Ran: My Dams Atitude, Hot Springs Bling, Too Pretty, Unbridled Twister, Flatoutandfoxy, Punchy Girl, Chai Tea.

Winning Time: 1:37 1/5 (ft)

Margins: 9 3/4, 2 1/4, 3/4.