North American Non-Graded Stakes Results May 7

ARKANSAS BREEDERS’ CHAMPIONSHIP S., OP, $200,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 5-7.

11—

SOUIXPER CHARGER, g, 6, Portobello Road–My Angel’s Halo, by Southern Forest. O-J J Thoroughbreds, B-Anderson Farms (AR), T-John Henry Prather, Jr., J-Luis S. Quinonez, $120,000.

2—

Bandit Point, h, 7, Indy Squall–Set Point, by Langfuhr. O-Robert N Cline, B-Marianna’s Fate (AR), $40,000.

14—

Man in the Can, h, 5, Can the Man–Smeauxkininthelane, by Smoke Glacken. O-JRita Young Thoroughbreds LLC and LaPenta, Robert V, B-JRita Young Thoroughbreds, LLC (AR), $20,000.

Also Ran: Twisted Dixie, More Than Blessed, Promising Shoes, Tempt Fate, K J’s Nobility, Dinner At Crumpies, Implicator, Big Success, J. E.’s Handmedown, Bellamys Roan, Mrs. Beans.

Winning Time: 1:44 (ft)

Margins: 3, 1HF, 1 3/4.