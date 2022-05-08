North American Non-Graded Stakes Results May 8

C.O. KEN KENDRICK MEMORIAL S., SRP, $97,000, 2YO, 4 1/2F, 5-8.

7—

NOSTRANGRTOTHERAIN, g, 2, Shame On Charlie–Campfire Party, by Forest Danger. O-Powers, Jimmy and Powers, Rebecca, B-Greg Green & Dwain Yarbar (NM), T-Clifford C. Lambert, Sr., J-Miguel A. Perez, $60,000.

3—

Better Believe, f, 2, Marking–Lookin Better, by Lookin At Lucky. O-Lewis, R Lee and King, Brad E, B-Lee Lewis & Brad King (NM), $20,000.

6—

New Cut Road, g, 2, Rule by Night–Molly My Love, by Dome. O-McCloy, Mark and McCloy, Fay Annette, B-Mark McCloy & Annette McCloy (NM), $10,000.

Also Ran: New Mexico Jeremy, Tatas Joe Mark, Nacho Grande, Shame On Sam.

Winning Time: :52 (ft)

Margins: 2, 7, 2 3/4.