North American Non-Graded Stakes Results May 8

|SERENA’S SONG S., MTH, $106,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M 70Y, 5-8.
|6—
|MISS LESLIE, f, 4, Paynter–Zeenut, by Mingun. O-BB Horses, B-Maxis Stable (KY), T-Claudio A. Gonzalez, J-Angel Cruz, $60,000.
|2—
|Moraz, f, 4, Empire Maker–Malvinia, by A.P. Indy. O-Don Alberto Stable, B-Don Alberto Corporation (KY), $20,000.
|8—
|Flight to Shanghai, f, 4, Shanghai Bobby–World Event, by Quiet American. ($52,000 ’18 KEENOV; $75,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-Goodwood Racing XI, B-Kathie Maybee (KY), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Leader of the Band, Oliviaofthedesert, Moma Tiger, Cafe Society, Stand for the Flag, Misty Taste.
|Winning Time: 1:42 (ft)
|Margins: 4 1/4, 3/4, 1.
|Odds: 3.20, 6.40, 9.80.
|C.O. KEN KENDRICK MEMORIAL S., SRP, $97,000, 2YO, 4 1/2F, 5-8.
|7—
|NOSTRANGRTOTHERAIN, g, 2, Shame On Charlie–Campfire Party, by Forest Danger. O-Powers, Jimmy and Powers, Rebecca, B-Greg Green & Dwain Yarbar (NM), T-Clifford C. Lambert, Sr., J-Miguel A. Perez, $60,000.
|3—
|Better Believe, f, 2, Marking–Lookin Better, by Lookin At Lucky. O-Lewis, R Lee and King, Brad E, B-Lee Lewis & Brad King (NM), $20,000.
|6—
|New Cut Road, g, 2, Rule by Night–Molly My Love, by Dome. O-McCloy, Mark and McCloy, Fay Annette, B-Mark McCloy & Annette McCloy (NM), $10,000.
|Also Ran: New Mexico Jeremy, Tatas Joe Mark, Nacho Grande, Shame On Sam.
|Winning Time: :52 (ft)
|Margins: 2, 7, 2 3/4.
|Odds: 3.00, 1.60, 12.70.
|ANGELS FLIGHT S., SA, $79,400, 3YO, F, 7F, 5-8.
|3—
|ELM DRIVE, f, 3, Mohaymen–Lets Dance Charlie, by Indian Charlie. ($40,000 ’20 OBSOCT; $165,000 2021 OBSMAR). O-Little Red Feather Racing, B-Kenneth D’Oyen (KY), T-Philip D’Amato, J-Ricardo Gonzalez, $47,640.
|6—
|Kirstenbosch, f, 3, Midnight Lute–Llandudno, by Belong to Me. O-Keith Abrahams, B-Keith Abrahams (KY), $15,880.
|2—
|Empire Gal, f, 3, Empire Maker–Double Tapped, by Tapit. O-Bridlewood Farm and Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners, B-Bridlewood Farm (FL), $9,528.
|Also Ran: Unsolved Mystery, Classical Romance.
|Winning Time: 1:23 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2 1/4, 2 3/4, 1HF.
|Odds: 2.00, 2.00, 1.80.
|MONROE S., GP, $75,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, A1 1/16MT, 5-8.
|5—
|GRAND AVE GIRL, f, 4, Runhappy–One More, by Holy Bull. ($300,000 ’19 KEESEP). O-e Five Racing Thoroughbreds, B-SF Bloodstock LLC (KY), T-David Fawkes, J-Emisael Jaramillo, $45,105.
|2—
|Ballymore Star (IRE), m, 5, Sea the Stars (IRE)–Ballymore Lady, by War Chant. (190,000gns ’17 TATDEC; 170,000gns ’18 TATOCT). O-Robert S Evans, B-Mogeely Stud (IRE), $14,550.
|4—
|Starship Nterprise, f, 4, Honor Code–Smarty Deb, by Smart Strike. ($40,000 ’19 OBSOCT). O-Starship Stables and Dwoskin, Steven, B-Scott Dilworth & Evan Dilworth (KY), $7,275.
|Also Ran: Key Biscayne, Una Luna, Dance Warrior, Lucky Peridot, Flying Black.
|Winning Time: 1:43 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: 4HF, NO, NK.
|Odds: 0.60, 6.80, 10.20.
