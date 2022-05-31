Spot Plays June 1

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belterra
|(2nd) Quimby, 7-2
|(4th) Bodie Cody, 7-2
|Canterbury
|(1st) Blazen Bluff, 4-1
|(2nd) Uncle Al’s Pal, 7-2
|Delaware Park
|(1st) Mi Yayis, 6-1
|(3rd) Vanhoofer, 4-1
|Evangeline Downs
|(4th) Chairman Moo, 7-2
|(6th) Jubella, 7-2
|Finger Lakes
|(1st) La Cafetera, 6-1
|(2nd) Strong Alpha, 7-2
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(3rd) Purr Sea, 3-1
|(4th) D’oro’s Wish, 5-1
|Mountaineer
|(1st) Letsgoandgetthedo, 3-1
|(2nd) Rogue Too, 3-1
|Parx
|(2nd) Gushing Oil, 3-1
|(3rd) The Big Bluff, 3-1
|Penn National
|(1st) Economic Power, 9-2
|(5th) Nail Polish, 7-2
|Presque Isle Downs
|(4th) The Sinner Is You, 7-2
|(5th) Moonshine Dreamer, 8-1
|Thistledown
|(2nd) Uptown Guy, 3-1
|(5th) Princess Tiznow, 9-2
Leave a Reply