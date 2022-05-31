May 31, 2022

Spot Plays June 1

May 31, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra (2nd) Quimby, 7-2
(4th) Bodie Cody, 7-2
Canterbury (1st) Blazen Bluff, 4-1
(2nd) Uncle Al’s Pal, 7-2
Delaware Park (1st) Mi Yayis, 6-1
(3rd) Vanhoofer, 4-1
Evangeline Downs (4th) Chairman Moo, 7-2
(6th) Jubella, 7-2
Finger Lakes (1st) La Cafetera, 6-1
(2nd) Strong Alpha, 7-2
Horseshoe Indianapolis (3rd) Purr Sea, 3-1
(4th) D’oro’s Wish, 5-1
Mountaineer (1st) Letsgoandgetthedo, 3-1
(2nd) Rogue Too, 3-1
Parx (2nd) Gushing Oil, 3-1
(3rd) The Big Bluff, 3-1
Penn National (1st) Economic Power, 9-2
(5th) Nail Polish, 7-2
Presque Isle Downs (4th) The Sinner Is You, 7-2
(5th) Moonshine Dreamer, 8-1
Thistledown (2nd) Uptown Guy, 3-1
(5th) Princess Tiznow, 9-2

*


