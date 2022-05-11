May 11, 2022

Spot Plays May 12

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (2nd) Winning Drive, 7-2
(5th) Grudge, 9-2
Belterra Park (1st) Victory Division, 4-1
(2nd) Raulito, 7-2
Charles Town (1st) Sugar Lips, 3-1
(2nd) Sunday Swagger, 6-1
Churchill Downs (3rd) Drena’s Star, 3-1
(4th) Slam Diego, 9-2
Evangeline Downs (2nd) Midnight Spirit, 6-1
(5th) Blue Darter, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (1st) Red Wind, 4-1
(5th) Rockets Sister, 4-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis (5th) Sahara Princess, 5-1
(7th) Bella Bolle, 3-1
Lone Star Park (4th) Conative, 5-1
(6th) Jamaica Joy, 4-1
Penn National (2nd) Groton St Scout, 3-1
(5th) Big Cheeks, 3-1
Pimlico (5th) Chrisatude, 3-1
(6th) Scaredy Cat, 9-2
Thistledown (2nd) Smash, 7-2
(3rd) Crypto Copy, 9-2
Woodbine (1st) Princess Solitaire, 3-1
(2nd) Delightful Dreamer, 8-1

