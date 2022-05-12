May 12, 2022

Spot Plays May 13

May 12, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (4th) Bointheback, 8-1
(5th) School of Thought, 8-1
Belterra Park (2nd) Check Out Line, 3-1
(4th) Princess Nina, 7-2
Charles Town (3rd) Forgotten Mission, 9-2
(4th) Dontmesawithme, 3-1
Churchill Downs (2nd) Old School Flash, 5-1
(5th) Teewinot Pass, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields (3rd) Arch Prince, 3-1
(4th) Bigfoot City, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Neverstopdreaming, 4-1
(3rd) Siren’s Lucky Song, 7-2
Hawthorne (4th) Ready At Midnight, 6-1
(7th) Sermononthemount, 3-1
Lone Star Park (1st) Uncle Artie, 5-1
(2nd) Mr. G T O, 5-1
Penn National (2nd) Morgans Melody, 3-1
(5th) Gypsy Janie, 5-1
Pimlico (1st) Zip Line to Heaven, 9-2
(4th) Bode’s Maker, 3-1
Santa Anita (2nd) It’s Saul Right, 3-1
(5th) Whooping Jay, 7-2
Woodbine (2nd) Lil Bit Gangsta, 3-1
(4th) Gatling Gun, 7-2

