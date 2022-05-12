Spot Plays May 13

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belmont Park
|(4th) Bointheback, 8-1
|(5th) School of Thought, 8-1
|Belterra Park
|(2nd) Check Out Line, 3-1
|(4th) Princess Nina, 7-2
|Charles Town
|(3rd) Forgotten Mission, 9-2
|(4th) Dontmesawithme, 3-1
|Churchill Downs
|(2nd) Old School Flash, 5-1
|(5th) Teewinot Pass, 3-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(3rd) Arch Prince, 3-1
|(4th) Bigfoot City, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Neverstopdreaming, 4-1
|(3rd) Siren’s Lucky Song, 7-2
|Hawthorne
|(4th) Ready At Midnight, 6-1
|(7th) Sermononthemount, 3-1
|Lone Star Park
|(1st) Uncle Artie, 5-1
|(2nd) Mr. G T O, 5-1
|Penn National
|(2nd) Morgans Melody, 3-1
|(5th) Gypsy Janie, 5-1
|Pimlico
|(1st) Zip Line to Heaven, 9-2
|(4th) Bode’s Maker, 3-1
|Santa Anita
|(2nd) It’s Saul Right, 3-1
|(5th) Whooping Jay, 7-2
|Woodbine
|(2nd) Lil Bit Gangsta, 3-1
|(4th) Gatling Gun, 7-2
