May 13, 2022

Spot Plays May 14

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (1st) Eminency, 7-2
(4th) Missing Link, 4-1
Charles Town (2nd) Sooey’s Princess, 3-1
(4th) Dixie Yodeler, 3-1
Churchill Downs (3rd) Sky and Sand, 4-1
(7th) Walkathon, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields (3rd) Aristeia, 9-2
(4th) That’s Bind Babe, 9-2
Gulfstream Park (1st) Fearless Girl, 3-1
(2nd) Vinnie Van Go, 7-2
Hawthorne (3rd) G City Warrior, 8-1
(5th) Cairo Warrior, 5-1
Lone Star Park (3rd) Skywave, 9-2
(5th) Smoothee Lee, 9-2
Monmouth Park (1st) Lady Zeta, 3-1
(4th) Epic Queen, 5-1
Pimlico (3rd) Succeed, 5-1
(4th) Ghost Stalker, 3-1
Prairie Meadows (3rd) Long Monday, 5-1
(4th) Wake Up Angel, 5-1
Santa Anita (1st) Moody Jim, 3-1
(3rd) Aventapp, 5-1
Woodbine (1st) Bokermin, 3-1
(2nd) Adora, 4-1

