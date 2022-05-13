Spot Plays May 14

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belmont Park
|(1st) Eminency, 7-2
|(4th) Missing Link, 4-1
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Sooey’s Princess, 3-1
|(4th) Dixie Yodeler, 3-1
|Churchill Downs
|(3rd) Sky and Sand, 4-1
|(7th) Walkathon, 3-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(3rd) Aristeia, 9-2
|(4th) That’s Bind Babe, 9-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Fearless Girl, 3-1
|(2nd) Vinnie Van Go, 7-2
|Hawthorne
|(3rd) G City Warrior, 8-1
|(5th) Cairo Warrior, 5-1
|Lone Star Park
|(3rd) Skywave, 9-2
|(5th) Smoothee Lee, 9-2
|Monmouth Park
|(1st) Lady Zeta, 3-1
|(4th) Epic Queen, 5-1
|Pimlico
|(3rd) Succeed, 5-1
|(4th) Ghost Stalker, 3-1
|Prairie Meadows
|(3rd) Long Monday, 5-1
|(4th) Wake Up Angel, 5-1
|Santa Anita
|(1st) Moody Jim, 3-1
|(3rd) Aventapp, 5-1
|Woodbine
|(1st) Bokermin, 3-1
|(2nd) Adora, 4-1
