Spot Plays May 15

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (2nd) Love’s Misery, 7-2
(4th) Saint Selby, 6-1
Churchill Downs (4th) Brown Delivers, 3-1
(5th) Only Kidding, 4-1
Golden Gate Fields (1st) Sleep Over, 7-2
(7th) Stormside, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (3rd) Science Friction, 3-1
(7th) October Time, 4-1
Hawthorne (2nd) Let’s Skedaddle, 7-2
(3rd) Sircorri, 6-1
Pimlico (1st) Irish Riviera, 5-1
(3rd) Big Tall Dawg, 6-1
Prairie Meadows (2nd) Gotta Love Ike, 3-1
(4th) Miss Peach, 6-1
Santa Anita (2nd) Charge Cash, 6-1
(6th) Mashhad Flats, 5-1
Woodbine (2nd) Stop the Humbug, 8-1
(4th) Aioli, 7-2

