Spot Plays May 15

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belmont Park
|(2nd) Love’s Misery, 7-2
|(4th) Saint Selby, 6-1
|Churchill Downs
|(4th) Brown Delivers, 3-1
|(5th) Only Kidding, 4-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(1st) Sleep Over, 7-2
|(7th) Stormside, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(3rd) Science Friction, 3-1
|(7th) October Time, 4-1
|Hawthorne
|(2nd) Let’s Skedaddle, 7-2
|(3rd) Sircorri, 6-1
|Pimlico
|(1st) Irish Riviera, 5-1
|(3rd) Big Tall Dawg, 6-1
|Prairie Meadows
|(2nd) Gotta Love Ike, 3-1
|(4th) Miss Peach, 6-1
|Santa Anita
|(2nd) Charge Cash, 6-1
|(6th) Mashhad Flats, 5-1
|Woodbine
|(2nd) Stop the Humbug, 8-1
|(4th) Aioli, 7-2
