Spot Plays May 16

May 15, 2022

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Monday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Finger Lakes   (5th) Zircon, 8-1
    (8th) Prairie Tales, 3-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis   (4th) Talktomejustice, 9-2
    (7th) Stormy Wager, 20-1
Mountaineer   (2nd) Super Necessary, 6-1
    (8th) B’s Ten, 9-2
Parx Racing   (7th) Lovely Melayra, 6-1
    (11th) Kith, 5-1
Prairie Meadows   (5th) Swaggy George, 3-1
    (6th) Bossy Moment, 7-2
Presque Isle Downs   (2nd) Winging Ways, 3-1
    (7th) Franz Josef, 5-1
Thistledown   (1st) Say Hey Kid, 5-1
    (7th) Templeman Alley, 9-2

