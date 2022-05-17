Spot Plays May 18

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belterra Park
|(4th) Angel’s Sassy, 3-1
|(5th) Devilish Tail, 3-1
|Canterbury Park
|(1st) Stars of Bluegrass, 4-1
|(5th) Cousvinnysacanuck, 3-1
|Charles Town
|(4th) Tyry Tyrannosaurus, 4-1
|(5th) Banner Man, 7-2
|Evangeline Downs
|(1st) Egeauxtism, 7-2
|(6th) Hot Stove League, 4-1
|Finger Lakes
|(2nd) Old Man Winter, 6-1
|(4th) Smart Storm, 3-1
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(2nd) Traumarama, 3-1
|(3rd) Dragon Drew, 8-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|(1st) Red Lingerie, 7-2
|(3rd) Lady in Heels, 9-2
|Thistledown
|(1st) Colombard, 3-1
|(2nd) Treasured Nikky, 7-2
