May 17, 2022

Spot Plays May 18

May 17, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park   (4th) Angel’s Sassy, 3-1
    (5th) Devilish Tail, 3-1
Canterbury Park   (1st) Stars of Bluegrass, 4-1
    (5th) Cousvinnysacanuck, 3-1
Charles Town   (4th) Tyry Tyrannosaurus, 4-1
    (5th) Banner Man, 7-2
Evangeline Downs   (1st) Egeauxtism, 7-2
    (6th) Hot Stove League, 4-1
Finger Lakes   (2nd) Old Man Winter, 6-1
    (4th) Smart Storm, 3-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis   (2nd) Traumarama, 3-1
    (3rd) Dragon Drew, 8-1
Presque Isle Downs   (1st) Red Lingerie, 7-2
    (3rd) Lady in Heels, 9-2
Thistledown   (1st) Colombard, 3-1
    (2nd) Treasured Nikky, 7-2

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2022 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs