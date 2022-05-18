May 18, 2022

Spot Plays May 19

BRIS Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (3rd) Miss Peppina, 3-1
(4th) Poppy Flower, 7-2
Belterra (3rd) Brody’s Jessica, 3-1
(4th) Little Dutch Girl, 7-2
Canterbury Park (3rd) King Nate, 9-2
(5th) Light Cruiser, 9-2
Charles Town (5th) Get Lucky, 4-1
(6th) Katalima, 7-2
Churchill Downs (1st) Cadillac Candy, 7-2
(4th) America’s Pride, 3-1
Evangeline Downs (1st) Bulletsrevenge, 7-2
(4th) She’s My Priority, 9-2
Gulfstream Park (1st) Nice Baby, 7-2
(2nd) Worlds On High, 3-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis (2nd) Snooty, 4-1
(4th) Mai Tai’s Gem, 4-1
Lone Star Park (3rd) Pivosky, 7-2
(4th) Claimjumper, 3-1
Penn National (1st) Gizmo’s Destiny, 9-2
(6th) Newstome, 4-1
Pimlico (4th) A Real Hero, 6-1
(5th) Bliss This, 7-2
Woodbine (1st) Suspicious Minds, 4-1
(6th) Souper Success, 3-1

