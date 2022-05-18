Spot Plays May 19

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belmont Park
|(3rd) Miss Peppina, 3-1
|(4th) Poppy Flower, 7-2
|Belterra
|(3rd) Brody’s Jessica, 3-1
|(4th) Little Dutch Girl, 7-2
|Canterbury Park
|(3rd) King Nate, 9-2
|(5th) Light Cruiser, 9-2
|Charles Town
|(5th) Get Lucky, 4-1
|(6th) Katalima, 7-2
|Churchill Downs
|(1st) Cadillac Candy, 7-2
|(4th) America’s Pride, 3-1
|Evangeline Downs
|(1st) Bulletsrevenge, 7-2
|(4th) She’s My Priority, 9-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Nice Baby, 7-2
|(2nd) Worlds On High, 3-1
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(2nd) Snooty, 4-1
|(4th) Mai Tai’s Gem, 4-1
|Lone Star Park
|(3rd) Pivosky, 7-2
|(4th) Claimjumper, 3-1
|Penn National
|(1st) Gizmo’s Destiny, 9-2
|(6th) Newstome, 4-1
|Pimlico
|(4th) A Real Hero, 6-1
|(5th) Bliss This, 7-2
|Woodbine
|(1st) Suspicious Minds, 4-1
|(6th) Souper Success, 3-1
Leave a Reply