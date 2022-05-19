Spot Plays May 20

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belmont Park
|(3rd) Miscreant, 7-2
|(4th) Achilles Heel, 9-2
|Belterra Park
|(2nd) General Ginny, 4-1
|(4th) Crazy Speighty, 3-1
|Charles Town
|(1st) Rockin Anna Rollin, 5-1
|(4th) She Figures, 7-2
|Churchill Downs
|(3rd) Queen Louise, 3-1
|(6th) Sea Force, 5-1
|Evangeline Downs
|(3rd) Maintainance Matt, 4-1
|(5th) La Danta, 4-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(3rd) Namorita, 7-2
|(4th) Maybe I Will, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(2nd) Big John, 7-2
|(5th) Awesome Pudding, 3-1
|Hawthorne
|(3rd) Richies Great Girl, 3-1
|(6th) Diamond Dave, 5-1
|Lone Star Park
|(1st) Straight Luck, 3-1
|(2nd) Still of the Night, 3-1
|Penn National
|(1st) Victory Reigns, 5-1
|(3rd) Majestic Greeley, 9-2
|Pimlico
|(1st) Hard to Be Humble, 7-2
|(3rd) King Vega, 3-1
|Prairie Meadows
|(1st) Caesartheruler, 8-1
|(2nd) Streakin’ Easy, 3-1
|Santa Anita
|(1st) Humblebumblefumble, 3-1
|(5th) Trainer Please, 4-1
|Woodbine
|(3rd) Salvator Mundi, 3-1
|(6th) Take a Chance, 9-2
