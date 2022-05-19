May 19, 2022

Spot Plays May 20

May 19, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (3rd) Miscreant, 7-2
(4th) Achilles Heel, 9-2
Belterra Park (2nd) General Ginny, 4-1
(4th) Crazy Speighty, 3-1
Charles Town (1st) Rockin Anna Rollin, 5-1
(4th) She Figures, 7-2
Churchill Downs (3rd) Queen Louise, 3-1
(6th) Sea Force, 5-1
Evangeline Downs (3rd) Maintainance Matt, 4-1
(5th) La Danta, 4-1
Golden Gate Fields (3rd) Namorita, 7-2
(4th) Maybe I Will, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Big John, 7-2
(5th) Awesome Pudding, 3-1
Hawthorne (3rd) Richies Great Girl, 3-1
(6th) Diamond Dave, 5-1
Lone Star Park (1st) Straight Luck, 3-1
(2nd) Still of the Night, 3-1
Penn National (1st) Victory Reigns, 5-1
(3rd) Majestic Greeley, 9-2
Pimlico (1st) Hard to Be Humble, 7-2
(3rd) King Vega, 3-1
Prairie Meadows (1st) Caesartheruler, 8-1
(2nd) Streakin’ Easy, 3-1
Santa Anita (1st) Humblebumblefumble, 3-1
(5th) Trainer Please, 4-1
Woodbine (3rd) Salvator Mundi, 3-1
(6th) Take a Chance, 9-2

