May 20, 2022

Spot Plays May 21

May 20, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
New Page 2

For Saturday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park   (4th) Constitutionalrage, 8-1
    (8th) Central Pride, 8-1
Belterra Park   (3rd) Under the Couvers, 7-2
    (4th) Blacksmith Strong, 7-2
Canterbury   (4th) Chocolate Freckles, 9-2
    (7th) Libertarian, 8-1
Charles Town   (3rd) Hardly Ever Better, 6-1
    (8th) Mary Brown, 10-1
Churchill Downs   (4th) Park On the Nile, 5-1
    (11th) Strong Tide, 10-1
Emerald Downs   (1st) Unlimiteddataplan, 7-2
    (6th) Deepingreen, 8-1
Evangeline Downs   (3rd) Ahimaaz, 3-1
    (6th) Katie’s Karat, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields   (2nd) Foxy Fax, 10-1
    (7th) Mystic Traveler, 7-2
Gulfstream Park   (1st) El Pecado, 7-2
    (7th) Anna’s Dream, 4-1
Hawthorne   (2nd) King Zion, 9-2
    (4th) Dare Goes Da Devil, 3-1
Lone Star Park   (1st) Big Chopper, 4-1
    (7th) Gurkha Gold, 3-1
Monmouth Park   (2nd) B B’s Busted, 4-1
    (7th) Etheric, 7-2
Parx Racing   (3rd) Uncle Gary G, 4-1
    (4th) The Talented Mr U, 3-1
Penn National   (3rd) Take It to Scale, 8-1
    (8th) Pandoras Charm, 3-1
Pimlico   (7th) Oxana, 8-1
    (10th) Joe, 3-1
Prairie Meadows   (3rd) G Kate, 9-2
    (4th) Voodayo, 8-1
Santa Anita   (8th) Arthur Spooner, 3-1
    (10th) Encoder, 5-1
Thistledown   (1st) Publicist, 7-2
    (6th) Istillgotit, 4-1
Woodbine   (3rd) Mrs. Barbara, 3-1
    (6th) Saratoga Vision, 10-1

