May 21, 2022

Spot Plays May 22

May 21, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
New Page 1

For Sunday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park   (8th) Fortin Hill, 3-1
    (9th) Vocalize, 3-1
Churchill Downs   (2nd) Guest in My Heart, 7-2
    (9th) The Judge and Jury, 5-1
Emerald Downs   (3rd) Ms Lynn, 7-2
    (4th) Collecting Stars, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields   (4th) Fuente, 3-1
    (8th) Sunny Spot, 4-1
Gulfstream Park   (1st) Summer Ash, 3-1
    (9th) Capture Mi, 6-1
Lone Star Park   (1st) Si Quere, 8-1
    (2nd) Rumpus, 7-2
Monmouth Park   (4th) Diva Banker, 4-1
    (5th) Spun and Won, 5-1
Mountaineer   (4th) Roaring Ocean, 8-1
    (6th) Nicamore, 8-1
Prairie Meadows   (1st) Larch, 9-2
    (4th) Mr Frost, 6-1
Santa Anita   (1st) Unbridled Mary, 7-2
    (4th) Sue Ettas Ghost, 5-1
Woodbine   (7th) Burning Man, 10-1
    (10th) Super Brew, 6-1

