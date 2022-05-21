Spot Plays May 22

|Belmont Park
|
|(8th) Fortin Hill, 3-1
|
|
|(9th) Vocalize, 3-1
|Churchill Downs
|
|(2nd) Guest in My Heart,
7-2
|
|
|(9th) The Judge and Jury,
5-1
|Emerald Downs
|
|(3rd) Ms Lynn, 7-2
|
|
|(4th) Collecting Stars, 7-2
|Golden
Gate Fields
|
|(4th) Fuente, 3-1
|
|
|(8th) Sunny Spot, 4-1
|Gulfstream Park
|
|(1st) Summer Ash, 3-1
|
|
|(9th) Capture Mi, 6-1
|Lone Star Park
|
|(1st) Si Quere, 8-1
|
|
|(2nd) Rumpus, 7-2
|Monmouth Park
|
|(4th) Diva Banker, 4-1
|
|
|(5th) Spun and Won, 5-1
|Mountaineer
|
|(4th) Roaring Ocean, 8-1
|
|
|(6th) Nicamore, 8-1
|Prairie Meadows
|
|(1st) Larch, 9-2
|
|
|(4th) Mr Frost, 6-1
|Santa Anita
|
|(1st) Unbridled Mary, 7-2
|
|
|(4th) Sue Ettas Ghost, 5-1
|Woodbine
|
|(7th) Burning Man, 10-1
|
|
|(10th) Super Brew, 6-1
