May 23, 2022

Spot Plays May 23

BRIS Spot Plays

BRIS Spot Plays

For Monday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Finger Lakes   (5th) Star Manager, 6-1
    (8th) A Maize Zing Rip, 4-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis   (4th) Signify, 3-1
    (7th) Taperinea, 4-1
Mountaineer   (3rd) Smooth Rithms, 5-1
    (7th) Daylight, 4-1
Parx Racing   (5th) Pelota, 5-1
    (7th) Chronology, 5-1
Prairie Meadows   (1st) Riverboat Gambler, 6-1
    (6th) Ornery Angel, 4-1
Presque Isle Downs   (2nd) Summer Boss, 5-1
    (6th) Slender Betsy, 4-1
Thistledown   (6th) Catch the Rainbow, 5-1
    (7th) Jail House Code, 3-1

