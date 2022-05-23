May 23, 2022

Spot Plays May 24

May 23, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Tuesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park   (2nd) Cazman, 4-1
    (4th) Spun Pretty, 7-2
Finger Lakes   (3rd) Bellamy’s Treasure, 4-1
    (8th) Honorable Avenue, 6-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis   (1st) Mean Elenita, 8-1
    (6th) Shineonbrad, 4-1
Mountaineer   (1st) Rejuvenate, 6-1
    (7th) Vacation Secret, 9-2
Parx Racing   (6th) Wonder City, 5-1
    (8th) Ambitiously Placed, 3-1
Presque Isle Downs   (1st) Ideal Breeze, 7-2
    (6th) Harrow, 7-2
Thistledown   (5th) Larsa, 7-2
    (6th) Enjoy Baseball, 7-2

