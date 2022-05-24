Spot Plays May 25

|Belterra Park
|
|(1st) Plate It Up, 3-1
|
|
|(2nd) Lemon Popper, 3-1
|Canterbury
|
|(6th) Buck Moon, 4-1
|
|
|(8th) Jagged Arrow, 10-1
|Charles Town
|
|(5th) Power Sonde, 5-1
|
|
|(7th) Midnight Brass, 4-1
|
Delaware Park
|
|(3rd) Flat Out Flying, 8-1
|
|
|(6th) Tappin Cat, 6-1
|Evangeline Downs
|
|(3rd) Magnolia Ridge, 6-1
|
|
|(6th) Love That Star, 7-2
|Finger Lakes
|
|(2nd) Rusty De, 8-1
|
|
|(5th) Smart Broad, 7-2
|Horseshoe
Indianapolis
|
|(2nd) Shipshape, 6-1
|
|
|(7th) Silencing, 4-1
|Mountaineer
|
|(1st) Sweet Belen, 3-1
|
|
|(8th) Greedy Algorithm, 3-1
|Parx Racing
|
|(4th) Dune Jumper, 8-1
|
|
|(6th) Solemn Oath, 10-1
|Penn National
|
|(2nd) Coalbaloaf, 6-1
|
|
|(7th) Spikes Shirl, 3-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|
|(4th) Cornice Traverse, 3-1
|
|
|(7th) Charlotte the Brit,
6-1
|Thistledown
|
|(2nd) Beach Front, 3-1
|
|
|(4th) One Fast Orb, 8-1
