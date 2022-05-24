May 25, 2022

Spot Plays May 25

May 24, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Wednesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park   (1st) Plate It Up, 3-1
    (2nd) Lemon Popper, 3-1
Canterbury   (6th) Buck Moon, 4-1
    (8th) Jagged Arrow, 10-1
Charles Town   (5th) Power Sonde, 5-1
    (7th) Midnight Brass, 4-1
Delaware Park   (3rd) Flat Out Flying, 8-1
    (6th) Tappin Cat, 6-1
Evangeline Downs   (3rd) Magnolia Ridge, 6-1
    (6th) Love That Star, 7-2
Finger Lakes   (2nd) Rusty De, 8-1
    (5th) Smart Broad, 7-2
Horseshoe Indianapolis   (2nd) Shipshape, 6-1
    (7th) Silencing, 4-1
Mountaineer   (1st) Sweet Belen, 3-1
    (8th) Greedy Algorithm, 3-1
Parx Racing   (4th) Dune Jumper, 8-1
    (6th) Solemn Oath, 10-1
Penn National   (2nd) Coalbaloaf, 6-1
    (7th) Spikes Shirl, 3-1
Presque Isle Downs   (4th) Cornice Traverse, 3-1
    (7th) Charlotte the Brit, 6-1
Thistledown   (2nd) Beach Front, 3-1
    (4th) One Fast Orb, 8-1

