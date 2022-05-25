May 25, 2022

Spot Plays May 26

May 25, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra (4th) Beach Holiday, 3-1
(8th) La Tapatia, 4-1
Canterbury Park (2nd) Itwasthedevilsidea, 7-2
(4th) Lovely Linda, 9-2
Charles Town (2nd) Champagne Jam, 6-1
(6th) Duke of Cork, 7-2
Churchill Downs (2nd) Joyful Candy, 7-2
(8th) Scattershack, 7-2
Delaware Park (1st) Adriana Es Bonita, 4-1
(2nd) Stormbeam, 4-1
Evangeline Downs (1st) Draft Choice, 3-1
(4th) Maw Maw’s Sophia, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Miss Grand Slam, 7-2
(6th) Silent Chaos, 7-2
Horseshoe Indianapolis (3rd) Express Lady, 3-1
(4th) Ronnie’s Vice, 5-1
Penn National (3rd) Automate, 3-1
(4th) Im Your Papi, 3-1
Pimlico (1st) Cupid’s Strike, 5-1
(3rd) Point Well Taken, 7-2
Thistledown (2nd) Layitonthick, 3-1
(3rd) Cowtown Boss, 7-2
Woodbine (1st) Too Legit, 3-1
(3rd) Pretty Rachel, 6-1

