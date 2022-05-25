Spot Plays May 26

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belterra
|(4th) Beach Holiday, 3-1
|(8th) La Tapatia, 4-1
|Canterbury Park
|(2nd) Itwasthedevilsidea, 7-2
|(4th) Lovely Linda, 9-2
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Champagne Jam, 6-1
|(6th) Duke of Cork, 7-2
|Churchill Downs
|(2nd) Joyful Candy, 7-2
|(8th) Scattershack, 7-2
|Delaware Park
|(1st) Adriana Es Bonita, 4-1
|(2nd) Stormbeam, 4-1
|Evangeline Downs
|(1st) Draft Choice, 3-1
|(4th) Maw Maw’s Sophia, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Miss Grand Slam, 7-2
|(6th) Silent Chaos, 7-2
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(3rd) Express Lady, 3-1
|(4th) Ronnie’s Vice, 5-1
|Penn National
|(3rd) Automate, 3-1
|(4th) Im Your Papi, 3-1
|Pimlico
|(1st) Cupid’s Strike, 5-1
|(3rd) Point Well Taken, 7-2
|Thistledown
|(2nd) Layitonthick, 3-1
|(3rd) Cowtown Boss, 7-2
|Woodbine
|(1st) Too Legit, 3-1
|(3rd) Pretty Rachel, 6-1
