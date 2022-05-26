Spot Plays May 27

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belterra
|(1st) Candy Curl, 7-2
|(3rd) Improbable Story, 4-1
|Charles Town
|(1st) Fortunata Italia, 3-1
|(6th) Unrequited Love, 3-1
|Churchill Downs
|(4th) Candywrapper Crazy, 3-1
|(5th) El Socio, 7-2
|Evangeline Downs
|(3rd) Lacis Jewel, 4-1
|(6th) Empty Net, 9-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|(1st) Kiss Ride Goodbye, 3-1
|(3rd) Crown Kitten, 5-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(4th) Reddington, 7-2
|(7th) Sandpiper Memories, 6-1
|Hawthorne
|(2nd) Flashy Richie, 9-2
|(4th) Jr’s Gift, 7-2
|Lone Star Park
|(1st) D C Hero, 3-1
|(3rd) Close to Midnight, 9-2
|Penn National
|(3rd) Lord Winsalot, 7-2
|(4th) First Force, 5-1
|Pimlico
|(2nd) Emphasize, 3-1
|(3rd) Etheric, 3-1
|Prairie Meadows
|(2nd) Drill’s Li’l Man, 7-2
|(3rd) Red Red Wine, 3-1
|Santa Anita
|(1st) Snark, 3-1
|(5th) Frontier Market, 4-1
|Woodbine
|(3rd) Silver Magnatized, 3-1
|(7th) Shelly the Rocket, 3-1
Leave a Reply