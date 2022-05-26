Spot Plays May 27

May 27, 2022

BRIS Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra (1st) Candy Curl, 7-2
(3rd) Improbable Story, 4-1
Charles Town (1st) Fortunata Italia, 3-1
(6th) Unrequited Love, 3-1
Churchill Downs (4th) Candywrapper Crazy, 3-1
(5th) El Socio, 7-2
Evangeline Downs (3rd) Lacis Jewel, 4-1
(6th) Empty Net, 9-2
Golden Gate Fields (1st) Kiss Ride Goodbye, 3-1
(3rd) Crown Kitten, 5-1
Gulfstream Park (4th) Reddington, 7-2
(7th) Sandpiper Memories, 6-1
Hawthorne (2nd) Flashy Richie, 9-2
(4th) Jr’s Gift, 7-2
Lone Star Park (1st) D C Hero, 3-1
(3rd) Close to Midnight, 9-2
Penn National (3rd) Lord Winsalot, 7-2
(4th) First Force, 5-1
Pimlico (2nd) Emphasize, 3-1
(3rd) Etheric, 3-1
Prairie Meadows (2nd) Drill’s Li’l Man, 7-2
(3rd) Red Red Wine, 3-1
Santa Anita (1st) Snark, 3-1
(5th) Frontier Market, 4-1
Woodbine (3rd) Silver Magnatized, 3-1
(7th) Shelly the Rocket, 3-1

