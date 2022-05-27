May 27, 2022

Spot Plays May 28

May 27, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (4th) Mo Ready, 3-1
(5th) Mozay, 9-2
Canterbury Park (5th) Hurricain Hunter, 3-1
(7th) Tim’s Buddy, 9-2
Charles Town (5th) Commcat, 7-2
(6th) Heretodaygonmanana, 3-1
Churchill Downs (2nd) Make Noise, 6-1
(6th) Naval Officer, 4-1
Delaware Park (1st) Gimmebackmybullets, 3-1
(3rd) Prince Pikachu, 8-1
Golden Gate Fields (1st) A Dime for Me, 3-1
(3rd) Tiger Queen, 9-2
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Kobla Mas, 9-2
(6th) The Virginian, 7-2
Hawthorne (4th) Red Hot Devil, 5-1
(6th) Buck Moon, 3-1
Monmouth Park (1st) R Funny Bizness, 3-1
(3rd) Ghost Giant, 3-1
Pimlico (1st) Auspicious Lad, 7-2
(2nd) Flirtatious Lass, 6-1
Prairie Meadows (5th) Irish Contessa, 3-1
(6th) Stormin’ J. J., 7-2
Santa Anita (1st) D’s Lovely Sophia, 7-2
(7th) Caerulean, 3-1
Woodbine (3rd) Ocelot, 3-1
(7th) Giant Illusion, 6-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2022 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs