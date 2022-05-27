Spot Plays May 28

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belmont Park
|(4th) Mo Ready, 3-1
|(5th) Mozay, 9-2
|Canterbury Park
|(5th) Hurricain Hunter, 3-1
|(7th) Tim’s Buddy, 9-2
|Charles Town
|(5th) Commcat, 7-2
|(6th) Heretodaygonmanana, 3-1
|Churchill Downs
|(2nd) Make Noise, 6-1
|(6th) Naval Officer, 4-1
|Delaware Park
|(1st) Gimmebackmybullets, 3-1
|(3rd) Prince Pikachu, 8-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(1st) A Dime for Me, 3-1
|(3rd) Tiger Queen, 9-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(2nd) Kobla Mas, 9-2
|(6th) The Virginian, 7-2
|Hawthorne
|(4th) Red Hot Devil, 5-1
|(6th) Buck Moon, 3-1
|Monmouth Park
|(1st) R Funny Bizness, 3-1
|(3rd) Ghost Giant, 3-1
|Pimlico
|(1st) Auspicious Lad, 7-2
|(2nd) Flirtatious Lass, 6-1
|Prairie Meadows
|(5th) Irish Contessa, 3-1
|(6th) Stormin’ J. J., 7-2
|Santa Anita
|(1st) D’s Lovely Sophia, 7-2
|(7th) Caerulean, 3-1
|Woodbine
|(3rd) Ocelot, 3-1
|(7th) Giant Illusion, 6-1
