Spot Plays May 29

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belmont Park
|(2nd) Gagliano, 7-2
|(7th) No Burn, 7-2
|Canterbury Park
|(1st) Lead Off, 4-1
|(7th) Zumurudee, 3-1
|Churchill Downs
|(1st) Kbcya Later, 4-1
|(3rd) Duvet Day, 5-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(4th) Subito Slew, 9-2
|(7th) Medal Ice, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Holiday Princess, 5-1
|(2nd) Ocean Ride, 4-1
|Monmouth Park
|(2nd) Speeding Kid, 9-2
|(3rd) Prudent Song, 3-1
|Mountaineer
|(1st) Princess Nina, 3-1
|(2nd) Perfetto, 3-1
|Pimlico
|(1st) Fashionista, 7-2
|(3rd) Ghostlighter, 4-1
|Prairie Meadows
|(3rd) Drag Malibu, 7-2
|(4th) Revenir, 3-1
|Santa Anita
|(1st) Countess Rosina, 3-1
|(5th) Piroli, 6-1
|Woodbine
|(1st) The Green Planet, 7-2
|(4th) Gozilla, 3-1
