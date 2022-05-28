May 28, 2022

Spot Plays May 29

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (2nd) Gagliano, 7-2
(7th) No Burn, 7-2
Canterbury Park (1st) Lead Off, 4-1
(7th) Zumurudee, 3-1
Churchill Downs (1st) Kbcya Later, 4-1
(3rd) Duvet Day, 5-1
Golden Gate Fields (4th) Subito Slew, 9-2
(7th) Medal Ice, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (1st) Holiday Princess, 5-1
(2nd) Ocean Ride, 4-1
Monmouth Park (2nd) Speeding Kid, 9-2
(3rd) Prudent Song, 3-1
Mountaineer (1st) Princess Nina, 3-1
(2nd) Perfetto, 3-1
Pimlico (1st) Fashionista, 7-2
(3rd) Ghostlighter, 4-1
Prairie Meadows (3rd) Drag Malibu, 7-2
(4th) Revenir, 3-1
Santa Anita (1st) Countess Rosina, 3-1
(5th) Piroli, 6-1
Woodbine (1st) The Green Planet, 7-2
(4th) Gozilla, 3-1

