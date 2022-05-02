May 2, 2022

Spot Plays May 3

May 2, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays
For Tuesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park   (3rd) Army Scout, 4-1
    (4th) Saving Mama, 7-2
Churchill Downs   (3rd) Super Wonder Girl, 7-2
    (7th) Pioneering Spirit, 3-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis   (5th) Torontotoro, 3-1
    (7th) Myers Tiger, 4-1
Mountaineer   (1st) Tethered, 4-1
    (6th) Sexy Business, 9-2
Parx Racing   (3rd) Blue Paynt, 7-2
    (7th) Catch My Vibe, 8-1
Thistledown   (4th) Pretty Stormy, 3-1
    (8th) High Cupper, 9-2
Turf Paradise   (3rd) Slew South, 4-1
    (5th) The Black Strat, 5-1

