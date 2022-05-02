Spot Plays May 3

For Tuesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belterra Park
|(3rd) Army Scout, 4-1
|(4th) Saving Mama, 7-2
|Churchill Downs
|(3rd) Super Wonder Girl, 7-2
|(7th) Pioneering Spirit, 3-1
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(5th) Torontotoro, 3-1
|(7th) Myers Tiger, 4-1
|Mountaineer
|(1st) Tethered, 4-1
|(6th) Sexy Business, 9-2
|Parx Racing
|(3rd) Blue Paynt, 7-2
|(7th) Catch My Vibe, 8-1
|Thistledown
|(4th) Pretty Stormy, 3-1
|(8th) High Cupper, 9-2
|Turf Paradise
|(3rd) Slew South, 4-1
|(5th) The Black Strat, 5-1
