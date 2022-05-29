Spot Plays May 30

For Memorial Day Monday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belmont Park
|(5th) New Ginya, 7-2
|(8th) Kazmike, 8-1
|Churchill Downs
|(1st) Bourbina, 4-1
|(7th) Angkor, 6-1
|Finger Lakes
|(5th) Triple P, 7-2
|(8th) Lady’s Golden Guy, 3-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(3rd) Applaud the Bench, 8-1
|(8th) Dicey Mo Chara, 7-2
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(3rd) Moment, 6-1
|(5th) Tripulante, 7-2
|Lone Star Park
|(3rd) Champagne Affair, 4-1
|(4th) Alternate Time, 5-1
|Monmouth Park
|(3rd) Lanfrankophile, 7-2
|(8th) Calypso Band, 4-1
|Mountaineer
|(6th) Bahamian Beat, 6-1
|(8th) Princess Tiznow, 8-1
|Parx
|(6th) Tribord, 9-2
|(7th) Unimpeachable, 5-1
|Pimlico
|(2nd) Stroll Smokin, 3-1
|(6th) Robert’s Luxury, 8-1
|Prairie Meadows
|(1st) Its a Deal, 3-1
|(6th) Makabim, 8-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|(2nd) Boo Boo Kitty, 7-2
|(6th) Detangler, 3-1
|Santa Anita
|(3rd) Gallovie, 4-1
|(7th) Exit Soul, 3-1
|Thistledown
|(4th) Elliot the Dragon, 3-1
|(7th) Gonnabegood, 7-2