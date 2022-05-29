May 29, 2022

Spot Plays May 30

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Memorial Day Monday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park   (5th) New Ginya, 7-2
    (8th) Kazmike, 8-1
Churchill Downs   (1st) Bourbina, 4-1
    (7th) Angkor, 6-1
Finger Lakes   (5th) Triple P, 7-2
    (8th) Lady’s Golden Guy, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields   (3rd) Applaud the Bench, 8-1
    (8th) Dicey Mo Chara, 7-2
Horseshoe Indianapolis   (3rd) Moment, 6-1
    (5th) Tripulante, 7-2
Lone Star Park   (3rd) Champagne Affair, 4-1
    (4th) Alternate Time, 5-1
Monmouth Park   (3rd) Lanfrankophile, 7-2
    (8th) Calypso Band, 4-1
Mountaineer   (6th) Bahamian Beat, 6-1
    (8th) Princess Tiznow, 8-1
Parx   (6th) Tribord, 9-2
    (7th) Unimpeachable, 5-1
Pimlico   (2nd) Stroll Smokin, 3-1
    (6th) Robert’s Luxury, 8-1
Prairie Meadows   (1st) Its a Deal, 3-1
    (6th) Makabim, 8-1
Presque Isle Downs   (2nd) Boo Boo Kitty, 7-2
    (6th) Detangler, 3-1
Santa Anita   (3rd) Gallovie, 4-1
    (7th) Exit Soul, 3-1
Thistledown   (4th) Elliot the Dragon, 3-1
    (7th) Gonnabegood, 7-2

