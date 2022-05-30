May 30, 2022

Spot Plays May 31

BRIS Spot Plays
For Tuesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park   (3rd) Aycapote, 5-1
    (4th) Yellen, 10-1
Finger Lakes   (1st) Pookielicious, 7-2
    (6th) Iron Lad, 9-2
Horseshoe Indianapolis   (4th) Little John Colony, 3-1
    (7th) Could You, 6-1
Mountaineer   (2nd) Laughing Latinos, 3-1
    (5th) Nice Star, 3-1
Parx Racing   (3rd) Boss Like Beth, 5-1
    (5th) Still Alive, 4-1
Presque Isle Downs   (4th) Dontinvademyspace, 9-2
    (7th) New Ways to Dream, 4-1
Thistledown   (1st) Reanimate, 9-2
    (7th) Giles, 6-1

