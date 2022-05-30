Spot Plays May 31

For Tuesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belterra Park
|(3rd) Aycapote, 5-1
|(4th) Yellen, 10-1
|Finger Lakes
|(1st) Pookielicious, 7-2
|(6th) Iron Lad, 9-2
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(4th) Little John Colony, 3-1
|(7th) Could You, 6-1
|Mountaineer
|(2nd) Laughing Latinos, 3-1
|(5th) Nice Star, 3-1
|Parx Racing
|(3rd) Boss Like Beth, 5-1
|(5th) Still Alive, 4-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|(4th) Dontinvademyspace, 9-2
|(7th) New Ways to Dream, 4-1
|Thistledown
|(1st) Reanimate, 9-2
|(7th) Giles, 6-1
