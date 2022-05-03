Spot Plays May 4

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belterra Park
|(1st) Trato, 7-2
|(3rd) K W Captain Hook, 9-2
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Count the Shells, 9-2
|(5th) Logstradamus, 5-1
|Churchill Downs
|(1st) I’m Stylin, 3-1
|(3rd) Majestic West, 7-2
|Evangeline Downs
|(4th) World of Hurt, 6-1
|(6th) Freedom Factor, 3-1
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(2nd) One for the Money, 4-1
|(3rd) Scrape, 3-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(4th) Had Right, 7-2
|(5th) Mon Paradis, 4-1
|Thistledown
|(1st) Charm of the City, 3-1
|(2nd) Samurai Way, 9-2
Leave a Reply