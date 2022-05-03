May 3, 2022

Spot Plays May 4

May 3, 2022

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park (1st) Trato, 7-2
(3rd) K W Captain Hook, 9-2
Charles Town (2nd) Count the Shells, 9-2
(5th) Logstradamus, 5-1
Churchill Downs (1st) I’m Stylin, 3-1
(3rd) Majestic West, 7-2
Evangeline Downs (4th) World of Hurt, 6-1
(6th) Freedom Factor, 3-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis (2nd) One for the Money, 4-1
(3rd) Scrape, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (4th) Had Right, 7-2
(5th) Mon Paradis, 4-1
Thistledown (1st) Charm of the City, 3-1
(2nd) Samurai Way, 9-2

