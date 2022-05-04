May 4, 2022

Spot Plays May 5

May 4, 2022 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (2nd) Storm Shooter, 3-1
(4th) Truebelieve, 3-1
Charles Town (2nd) Clubin Til Dawn, 6-1
(3rd) Baytown Jakester, 3-1
Churchill Downs (1st) The Boss Factor, 7-2
(3rd) Muy Caro, 8-1
Evangeline Downs (4th) Orphan Creek, 5-1
(6th) Scrappy Artie, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Nic’s Style, 3-1
(5th) Thenorthremembers, 3-1
Laurel Park (4th) It’s Game Time, 3-1
(7th) Uncle Buddy, 9-2
Penn National (1st) Frosted Angel, 5-1
(2nd) Venomous State, 7-2

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2022 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs